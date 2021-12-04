Nebrasketball vs. Indiana Game Thread

The Nebraska Cornhuskers continue a two game road stand this afternoon against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Huskers also begin a two-game stretch of early Big Ten conference action with the matchup, becoming the first league team to face off against IU in head coach and alum Mike Woodson’s first season at the helm.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11:01 a.m. CST/12:01 p.m. EST
Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) - Bloomington, Indiana
TV: Big Ten Network
Streaming: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network
Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka
Analyst: Jake Muhleisen
Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
Line: DraftKings has Indiana as an 11.5 point favorite.
Indiana
2021-22 Record: 6-1 (0-0 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Mike Woodson
Record at Indiana: 6-1 (1st year)
Career Record: Same
Nebraska
2021-22 Record: 5-3 (0-0 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 19-48 (3rd year)
Career Record: 134-104 (8th year)
Head-to-Head
All-Time: IU leads 16-7
Big Ten action: IU leads 8-6 (7-6 regular season, 1-0 BTT)
In Bloomington: IU leads 7-3
Championship Football Day!
Championship Football Games
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Game
|Time
|Channel
|Big XII CG: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|MACCG: Kent State vs. Northern Illinois
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|MWCCG: Utah State at San Diego State
|2:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Sun Belt CG: Appalachian State at LA Lafayette
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|AACCG: Houston at Cincinnati
|3:00 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|SECCG: Alabama vs. Georgia
|3:00 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|SWACCG: Prairie View at Jackson State
|3:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|ACCCG: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest
|7:00 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|B1GCG: Iowa vs. Michigan
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|USC at California
|10:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
