Nebrasketball vs. Indiana Game Thread

New, 18 comments
By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
NCAA Basketball: Southern at Nebraska Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers continue a two game road stand this afternoon against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Huskers also begin a two-game stretch of early Big Ten conference action with the matchup, becoming the first league team to face off against IU in head coach and alum Mike Woodson’s first season at the helm.

When: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11:01 a.m. CST/12:01 p.m. EST

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) - Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network
Streaming: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network
Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka
Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Line: DraftKings has Indiana as an 11.5 point favorite.

Indiana
2021-22 Record: 6-1 (0-0 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Mike Woodson
Record at Indiana: 6-1 (1st year)
Career Record: Same

Nebraska
2021-22 Record: 5-3 (0-0 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 19-48 (3rd year)
Career Record: 134-104 (8th year)

Head-to-Head
All-Time: IU leads 16-7
Big Ten action: IU leads 8-6 (7-6 regular season, 1-0 BTT)
In Bloomington: IU leads 7-3

