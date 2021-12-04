Nebrasketball vs. Indiana Game Thread

The Nebraska Cornhuskers continue a two game road stand this afternoon against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Huskers also begin a two-game stretch of early Big Ten conference action with the matchup, becoming the first league team to face off against IU in head coach and alum Mike Woodson’s first season at the helm.

When: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11:01 a.m. CST/12:01 p.m. EST

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) - Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Line: DraftKings has Indiana as an 11.5 point favorite.

Indiana

2021-22 Record: 6-1 (0-0 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Mike Woodson

Record at Indiana: 6-1 (1st year)

Career Record: Same

Nebraska

2021-22 Record: 5-3 (0-0 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 19-48 (3rd year)

Career Record: 134-104 (8th year)

Head-to-Head

All-Time: IU leads 16-7

Big Ten action: IU leads 8-6 (7-6 regular season, 1-0 BTT)

In Bloomington: IU leads 7-3

Championship Football Day!