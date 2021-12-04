Jermarcus Hardrick Selected As CFL West All Star - Winnipeg in CFL Playoffs

Our friend and former Husker Jermarcus Hardrick was recently honored as a Canadian Football League Western Division All-Star. Hardrick, nicknamed “Yoshi” starts at right tackle for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Hardrick played tackle for Nebraska in 2010 and 2011 after transferring from Fort Scott Community College. He started all 13 games in 2011, helping our beloved Huskers to rank 15th nationally in rushing yardage. Those were the days...

The CFL playoffs are coming up quickly, schedule is below. Hardrick and the Blue Bombers won the last Grey Cup in 2019 as the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

Hardrick’s Winnipeg team is the top team in the CFL with a 11-3 record.

CFL Playoff Schedule:

Sunday, Dec 5, 2021

Eastern Final

Teams: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts

BMO Field Toronto, Ontario 11:30 am CT TSN/ESPN2

Western Final

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

IG Field Winnipeg, Manitoba 3:00pm CT - TSN/ESPNews

108th Grey Cup

Dec 12, 2021 Tim Hortons Field - Hamilton, Ontario 5:00 pm ESPN2/TSN