New Year’s Eve Thread of Saying Goodbye to 2021

Welcome to the last day of this God forsaken year.

2021 - what was it? Was it good or bad?

I’d love to hear everyone’s thoughts.

It was another year of pandemic and a lot of screaming, all over the world. We stayed angry about the slightest things and I believe that’s the worst part of humanity right now. It’s the constant anger. It’s exhausting. It’s better if you stay off social media, but there’s the constant shelling of doom from the news, from your neighbors, your friends and family. Escape seems impossible.

In Nebraska football terms it was the most maddening season possible. Every game lost by a single score - didn’t matter if we were played top-ranked teams or not. That takes a special type of dysfunction.

Will it be cured in 2022? We can speculate and we will, but only time will tell.

New Year’s Eve Games! ﻿Game Time Channel ﻿Game Time Channel Gator Bowl : Rutgers vs. Wake Forest 10:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video Sun Bowl : Central Michigan vs. Washington State 11:00 AM CBS (cable) / CBS Video CFP Semifinal - Cotton Bowl : Alabama vs. Cincinnati 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video CFP Semifinal: Alabama vs. Cincinnati (All-22) 2:30 PM ESPN News / ESPN Video CFP Semifinal: Alabama vs. Cincinnati (Skycast) 2:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video / Skycast Video CFP Semifinal: Alabama vs. Cincinnati (Command Center) 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video CFP Semifinal: Alabama vs. Cincinnati (Alabama Radio) 2:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video CFP Semifinal: Alabama vs. Cincinnati (Cincinnati Radio) 2:30 PM espn3 Video CFP Semifinal - Orange Bowl : Georgia vs. Michigan 6:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video CFP Semifinal: Georgia vs. Michigan (All-22) 6:30 PM ESPN News / ESPN Video CFP Semifinal: Georgia vs. Michigan (Skycast) 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video / Skycast Video CFP Semifinal: Georgia vs. Michigan (Command Center) 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video CFP Semifinal: Georgia vs. Michigan (Georgia Radio) 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video CFP Semifinal: Georgia vs. Michigan (Michigan Radio) 6:30 PM espn3 Video

What do you look forward to in 2022? Got any goals to share?

I’ll start with two.

I need to get stronger physically. I’ve done a decent job of staying in shape with regards to walking, but I have done next to nothing in staying physically strong. I need to change that in 2022.

I didn’t publish a book in 2021. I had plans, but no. Right now I am on track to deliver a book to an editor on January 22nd, which means I need to get my ass in gear.

There’s two.

What about you?