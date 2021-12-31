New Years Eve Flakes: Corn Nation’s Fourth Annual Book Club - 2021 Edition

This is the fourth annual Corn Nation book club.

The first, second and third can be found here, here and here, respectively.

Here is a list of books I read in 2021. It really appears that I need to take a break from the Charlie Parker series though the timing was just right. Three or so years ago I wandered onto The Woman in the Woods. I was about to ask my library to find it until I found out it was actually book #15 of a series. So instead I started with the first book of the series instead. This year I finally caught up to The Woman in the Woods. I’m a big fan of the series.

I have bolded my other recommendations. Those books that I’ve italicized are books that I definitely do not recommend.

The Top Five Regrets of the Dying by Bronnie Ware Cari Mora by Thomas Harris The End of the Affair by Graham Greene The Wisdom of Wolves: Lessons from the Sawtooth Pack by Jim Dutcher The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlies Mackesy Cinderella Man by Jeremy Schaap The Hunger by Alma Katsu Brain Wars by Mario Beauregard Beyond Oder: 12 More Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography by Laurie Woolever The Burning Soul (Charlie Parker #10) by John Connolly The Wrath of Angels (Charlie Parker #11) by John Connolly The Wolf in Winter (Charlie Parker #12) by John Connolly The Song of Shadows (Charlie Parker #13) by John Connolly A Time of Torment (Charlie Parker #14) by John Connolly A Game of Ghosts (Charlie Parker #15) by John Connolly The Woman in the Wood (Charlie Parker #16) by John Connolly

Happy New Years Eve!

PITTSBURGH -- Acknowledging that he doesn't speak in "definites" or "guarantees," Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said that Monday night against the Browns will likely be his final home regular-season game with the franchise.

Three players in their first year of eligibility, including one of the league's all-time sack leaders, one of the league's all-time receiving leaders and one of the league's all-time special teams greats, are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed this week that 2022 signee Denim Dawson is enrolled and began practicing with the Big Red on Wednesday.

Few teams were hit as hard by Covid-19 as Nebraska basketball last season, but with canceled and rescheduled games becoming the norm across the country, Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg said his team has largely avoided issues so far.

There is a shift happening in college football recruiting.

The two big drivers of this shift are recent rule changes. The rule allowing players to transfer once without penalty goes hand in hand with the transfer portal. Those two things combined might be shifting how some teams build programs.

For much of Thursday’s contest in East Lansing, Michigan, it looked like Nia Clouden was playing against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. One player going against five usually isn’t a recipe for a win, but in Michigan State’s case, it was.

I’m not going to waste time. I know why you’re here, you know why you’re here. You want to see a grown man get a mayonnaise bath, and I’m not going to hold you back from that any longer.

There’s no denying that there are an unwieldy number of bowl games these days. It seems like every year, in an attempt to stand out from the pack, bowls are coming up with weirder and weirder things to pour over the heads of the victorious coach.

John Madden was one of the best NFL head coaches ever despite only doing the job for 10 years. Madden’s legend grew even bigger when he transitioned into broadcasting, where he instilled a deep knowledge and joy of professional football to nationwide audiences while calling games for FOX, ABC, and CBS. Madden is known for the iconic video game series bearing his name, for his signature catchphrase “BOOM,” and for his love of Turducken when calling Thanksgiving games.

*911 FBS scholarship players have entered since 8/1

*32 players withdrew

*243 players announced new schools

*27.6% of portal players have announced new schools

*636 FBS scholarship players remain in the portal @rivalsmike — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 28, 2021

2021 was a tumultuous year—but National Geographic photographers still documented moments of perseverance.

