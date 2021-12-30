Thursday Early Bowl Game Thread

We have one early bowl game today - Duke’s Mayo Bowl. This has one of the best Twitter accounts associated with a bowl game. AND, the winning coach gets mayo dumped on him. Bonus.
We will have another thread later today (~1:45 central) for women’s basketball and afternoon bowls.
ATTENTION MEDIA YOUR GIFTS ARE HERE. pic.twitter.com/IzTj7Sfse4— Duke’s Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 30, 2021
We’re reviewing our technique for tomorrow. https://t.co/OpV26It7ls pic.twitter.com/roeMKV3Aaf— Duke’s Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 30, 2021
December 30 Bowl Games
|Bowl
|Time (Central)
|TV
|Bowl
|Time (Central)
|TV
|Mayo Bowl : North Carolina vs. South Carolina
|10:30 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Music City Bowl : Purdue vs. Tennessee
|2:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Peach Bowl : Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|Las Vegas Bowl : Arizona State vs. Wisconsin
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
Alternate Topics:
- Are your Christmas decorations still up?
- How cold is it about to get in your neck of the woods?
- Favorite family game night game?
