Thursday Early Bowl Game Thread

The winning coach gets a bucket of mayo dumped on them. That’s worth watching!

By ranchbabe
Duke’s Mayo Bowl - North Carolina v South Carolina Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

We have one early bowl game today - Duke’s Mayo Bowl. This has one of the best Twitter accounts associated with a bowl game. AND, the winning coach gets mayo dumped on him. Bonus.

We will have another thread later today (~1:45 central) for women’s basketball and afternoon bowls.

December 30 Bowl Games

﻿Bowl Time (Central) TV
Mayo Bowl : North Carolina vs. South Carolina 10:30 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
Music City Bowl : Purdue vs. Tennessee 2:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Peach Bowl : Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Las Vegas Bowl : Arizona State vs. Wisconsin 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video

Alternate Topics:

  • Are your Christmas decorations still up?
  • How cold is it about to get in your neck of the woods?
  • Favorite family game night game?

