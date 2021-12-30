Thursday Early Bowl Game Thread

We have one early bowl game today - Duke’s Mayo Bowl. This has one of the best Twitter accounts associated with a bowl game. AND, the winning coach gets mayo dumped on him. Bonus.

We will have another thread later today (~1:45 central) for women’s basketball and afternoon bowls.

ATTENTION MEDIA YOUR GIFTS ARE HERE. pic.twitter.com/IzTj7Sfse4 — Duke’s Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 30, 2021

December 30 Bowl Games ﻿Bowl Time (Central) TV ﻿Bowl Time (Central) TV Mayo Bowl : North Carolina vs. South Carolina 10:30 AM ESPN / ESPN Video Music City Bowl : Purdue vs. Tennessee 2:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video Peach Bowl : Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video Las Vegas Bowl : Arizona State vs. Wisconsin 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video

Alternate Topics: