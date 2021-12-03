Nebraska Volleyball Takes Care of Business Against Campbell University

Nebraska 3 vs. Campbell 0- 25-14, 25-14, 25-17

Devaney was rocking and truly showing their appreciation for the players as the Huskers played aggressive the entire match. There were tough serves that resulted in six aces. They also kept Campbell from running much of an offense. Nebraska held them to -.022 hitting percentage.

There was a deliberate effort to get the ball to the NU middles. Kayla Caffey and Lauren Stivrins were on full display as they had 14 and 17 attempts respectively. Normally, Madi Kubik as two times or three times as many attempts as the middles. Tonight Kubik had 21 attempts.

The middles not only had a lot of attempts, they also terminated those balls. Caffey hit .214 for the match and Stivrins hit .412. Kenzie Knuckles was effective from the back row attack. She had five attempts and terminated four of those.

Callie Schwarzenbach came in during set 3 and the home crowd gave her a standing ovation. She promptly created a kill to which the crowd went even more wild. Coach Cook continued to play the bench putting Kalynn Meyer in during the last few points.

Nebraska advances to the NCAA Second Round to face Florida State. Saturday’s match is set for 7 p.m. at the Devaney Center and will be streamed on ESPN+ with Larry Punteney and Kathi Wieskamp on the call. John Baylor and Lauren Cook West will have the radio call on Huskers Radio Network.

Tournament notes:

-University of Michigan is the first team to fall in the tournament. They lost to Ball State in five sets.

-#14 Creighton was without Jaela Zimmerman after she had an injury last night against Ole Miss. Creighton is playing Kansas at home.

-#6 Purdue advances to the third round after a five set match against Dayton.