Friday Flakes: Report that Mickey Joseph Is Finalizing Deal to Coach Wide Receivers at Nebraska

It is not official yet but it sounds like Mickey Joseph is planning on taking his talents to Lincoln, NE to coach wide receivers for Nebraska. Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald reported this yesterday.

Hopefully we get the official word sooner than later. You never know if Brian Kelly, who just took the LSU job, is looking to keep Mickey Joseph as a coach at LSU. It seems to be a perfect pairing there in Louisiana but who knows what is going on behind the scenes.

Regardless, it would be okay to celebrate if we get the official word that Joseph is coming to Nebraska.

Speaking of Brian Kelly.

What in the world is this?

Brian Kelly making his welcome speech at halftime of the Ohio/LSU basketball game tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jk3bjAvrh8 — Mike Bundt (@Mike_Bundt) December 2, 2021

Nick Saban congratulates southern Brian Kelly pic.twitter.com/oFqmdMEBL6 — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) December 3, 2021

Sports! Sports! Sports! Sports! Sports! Sports!

Wanted to share that, with little fanfare, #Huskers Ben Stille @b_stille and JoJo Domann @TheDomannator donated $1,000 to the @FoodBankLincoln, from a football camp they held earlier this year. Thanks, guys, and all the best to you both for the next chapter. — John Mabry (LNK) (@jlmabry51) December 3, 2021

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

