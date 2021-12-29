Wednesday Bowl Game Thread

Welcome back folks! Tonight we have Clemson vs. Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl and Oklahoma vs. Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

The latter has former Sooner head coach Bob Stoops back in the saddle to put one more win on his resume before Brent Venables takes over.

Bryan McClendon will be the interim head coach for Oregon for the game before Dan Lanning leads the Ducks next season.

Basically, it’s an “Interim Bowl”.

Fun times, I hope you all enjoy.