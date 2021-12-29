 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Bowl Game Thread

Three games today for your viewing pleasure

By Patrick L Gerhart
Oklahoma v Oklahoma State Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Welcome back folks! Tonight we have Clemson vs. Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl and Oklahoma vs. Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

The latter has former Sooner head coach Bob Stoops back in the saddle to put one more win on his resume before Brent Venables takes over.

Bryan McClendon will be the interim head coach for Oregon for the game before Dan Lanning leads the Ducks next season.

Basically, it’s an “Interim Bowl”.

Fun times, I hope you all enjoy.

Bowl Games December 29

﻿Game Time (CT) TV
instripe Bowl : Maryland vs. Virginia Tech 1:15 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Cheez-It Bowl : Clemson vs. Iowa State 4:45 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Alamo Bowl : Oklahoma vs. Oregon 8:15 PM ESPN / ESPN Video

