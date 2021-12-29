Wednesday Flakes: There Is Progress At 1 Memorial

Good news everybody! The University of Nebraska Athletic Department has surpassed it’s goal of raising $100,000,000.00 for the North Stadium Expansion Project. It shall be finished in 2023 and if you drive or walk near the stadium, it looks like it’s on schedule.

So, that’s one good thing for the football team to end on for 2021.

Right?

Mitch Sherman does a good job breaking down what’s going on in his article below.

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts talks Scott Frost’s hires, football facility fundraising and creating a sense of urgency – The Athletic

Not yet six months into the job, the athletic director also discussed what's ahead in 2022, impacts of the transfer portal and more.

Former Texas QB Casey Thompson having traction with Nebraska

There is reportedly a good connection between Nebraska and former Texas football quarterback Casey Thompson in the portal right now.

5 Takeaways from Texas Tech's Liberty Bowl victory over Mississippi State

Red Raiders rocked MSU, and doing so against Mike Leach had to delight the fans their former coach has alienated

NFL: John Madden dies at 85

The NFL announced Madden, the icon known for being the Raiders' longtime head coach as well as for his broadcasting career and the video game series that bore his name, died "unexpectedly" according to the league.

UCLA’s Holiday Bowl game is canceled hours before kickoff due to COVID issues | KTLA

The Holiday Bowl became the fifth postseason college football game to be canceled when UCLA was forced to pull out just hours before Tuesday’s kickoff because of COVID-19 issues with the team. The Bruins were scheduled to face No. 18 North Carolina State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. A surge […]

James Jordan murder: Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father - Chicago Tribune

The scheduled August 2024 parole for one of two men convicted in the murder of Michael Jordan’s father nearly three decades ago has been canceled, a North Carolina state panel said Tuesday.

Jaguars request interviews with six coordinators for head-coaching position

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the first known team to take advantage of the early interview window provided to clubs in search of a coach, and they’re moving in multiple directions.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State to air on Big Ten Network - KLKN-TV

The Nebraska women's basketball game against Michigan State will air on Big Ten Network at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

NSAA receives demand letter on behalf of deaf Nebraska wrestler

The ACLU and National Association of the Deaf have teamed up on the case.

Central Michigan football now off to Sun Bowl vs. Washington State

The Sun Bowl is saved as Central Michigan agreed to relocate from Tucson to El Paso to face Washington State after Miami had to pull out of the game.

Bob Stoops Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bowl Game

Bob Stoops has taken over the Sooners for the upcoming Valero Alamo Bowl after head coach Lincoln Riley left Norman for USC.

STATEMENT ON THE 2021-22 BIG TEN CONFERENCE COVID-19 FORFEITURE POLICY - Big Ten Conference

ROSEMONT, Ill. – In collaboration and communication with the Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, Chancellors and Presidents, and the Sports Medicine Committee – effective today – the Big Ten Conference has updated its forfeiture policy for remaining 2021-22 conference contests across all sponsored sports.

Minnesota runs over West Virginia, 18-6, to win Guaranteed Rate Bowl - The Daily Gopher

The Gophers wrap up their season with a dominant win

Houston rallies past Auburn for Birmingham Bowl victory, 12-win season

For the third time in program history, UH finished a football season with 12 or more wins...

Jeff Dickerson, ESPN's Chicago Bears reporter, dies at age 44

Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears for ESPN for two decades, died Tuesday due to complications from colon cancer. He was 44.

Minnesota brought in the big man to score



Daniel Faalele is 6'9 380 lbs! pic.twitter.com/hQsye0FAS4 — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2021

The "good old days" weren't all that good—but they're still messing with politics.

Tailgating: How the Pre-Game Tradition Can Be Traced to Ancient Times - HISTORY

The ritual grew as ownership of automobiles and then mass production of portable grills and plastic coolers soared.

“The Liberty Way”: How Liberty University Discourages and Dismisses Students’ Reports of Sexual Assaults — ProPublica

The school founded by evangelist Jerry Falwell ignored reports of rape and threatened to punish accusers for breaking its moral code, say former students. An official who says he was fired for raising concerns calls it a “conspiracy of silence.”

