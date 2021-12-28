Tuesday Bowl Game Thread

You know it’s the end of the year because it’s a Tuesday and there’s a bowl game on at 11:00 am CST. To be exact there will be five games on today unless one gets cancelled due to a COVID violation but I think that would have happened already.

So, if you’re working like most of us then hopefully you get to turn on the radio for at least one of these games. Should be some fun match ups today.

Also, no...Nebraska never had a chance to get in the Barstool Sports Bowl. That was a pipedream of a pizza taster. Sorry folks.