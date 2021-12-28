 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Bowl Game Thread

By Patrick L Gerhart
Mississippi State v Arkansas Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

You know it’s the end of the year because it’s a Tuesday and there’s a bowl game on at 11:00 am CST. To be exact there will be five games on today unless one gets cancelled due to a COVID violation but I think that would have happened already.

So, if you’re working like most of us then hopefully you get to turn on the radio for at least one of these games. Should be some fun match ups today.

Also, no...Nebraska never had a chance to get in the Barstool Sports Bowl. That was a pipedream of a pizza taster. Sorry folks.

Tuesday Bowl Schedule

﻿Game Time CT Network
Tuesday, December 28th 
Birmingham Bowl  11:00 AM ESPN & ESPN Video
: Auburn vs. Houston
First Responder Bowl : Air Force vs. Louisville 2:15 PM ESPN & ESPN Video
Liberty Bowl : Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech 5:45 PM ESPN & ESPN Video
Holiday Bowl : NC State vs. UCLA 7:00 PM FOX
Guaranteed Rate Bowl : Minnesota vs. West Virginia 9:15 PM ESPN & ESPN Video

