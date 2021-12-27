Amy Williams Earns ESPN National Coach Of The Week & Annika Stewart Earns Big Ten Honor Roll

It has taken awhile but the Nebraska women’s basketball team is finally getting some national attention for all the hard work they have done on the hardwood. More importantly, head coach Amy Williams is the one this time around with the ESPN National Coach of the Week honors.

Amy has guided the Huskers to a 12-0 start and are sitting on the precipice of being ranked in the top 25. Their most recent victory was a 72-61 game against Wyoming last Wednesday.

This is Amy’s sixth season at Nebraska as head coach. She was also a player for the Huskers from 1994 to 1998. She is 84-75 all time as the Huskers head coach. Before she came home to Lincoln she was the head coach at South Dakota and Rogers State in Oklahoma. The last time they made the NCAA Tournament was back in 2017 and hope to make it once again this season.

Also of note is Husker center Annika Stewart earning Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll. She had 21 points in the win against Wyoming last week while going 8 of 13 off the bench for Nebraska. Annika is averaging 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds all while shooting a very nice 54.2% from the field. She is the most recent winner of this award since Jaz Shelley on November 29th.

The Huskers come home to take on Michigan State to start the full time conference slate this Thursday at 2 pm (central) in East Lansing. The game will be on BTN.