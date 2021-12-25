Special Saturday Flakes: Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animals!

The saying “tis the reason for the season” is something that I believe goes in one ear and out the other.

For Christians and non-Christians this time of year can bring on many challenges for various reasons and particularly in 2021 with all of the various forces outside of our control. Some may feel more alone than in years past. Some may be angry or frustrated with the world around us.

For me the “magic” of Christmas feels in short supply this year compared to years past. We didn’t even decorate the inside of our house like we usually do. We never went and looked at Christmas lights with our kids.

As of the time of this writing my household has not watched Home Alone 2. Watching both Home Alone 1 and 2 has turned into a small tradition for us. We knocked out Home Alone 1, which is still a classic but my eight year old thinks the new Home Alone (Home Sweet Home Alone) is better than the first two.

I’ll be the judge of that. It’s hard to be better than the classics, but I digress.

The wind storm knocked out one Christmas party and the family Christmas I have gone to for 35 years always met the night of Christmas. Instead, this year that group had a joint Thanksgiving/Christmas get together in the basement of a church a week ago.

When I was young my parents, brother and I would go to Christmas Eve Mass at our parish and then go home and my mom would cook my brother and dad steak while I had a Tombstone Pepperoni Pizza.

This year my wife, kids and I went to Mass at a larger parish in Lincoln before picking up Chinese food before heading back to my parents house.

I’m not sure I’ve ever had Chinese food on Christmas Eve.

Also in the past we would all open presents at my mom’s house. This year we are having three separate occasions for presents because of scheduling conflicts (my bro had to work).

Then I learned yesterday that Scott Frost’s favorite Christmas movies are Christmas Vacation and....Love Actually. Maybe that’s why we can’t win football games. The head ball coach has terrible taste in Christmas movies.

So things just feel a little bit off.

I’m sure I’m not alone.

Maybe it’s on me to make the “magic” next year.

Here’s hoping that the magic in your Christmas was bountiful. However, if your Christmas lacked in the “magic” department like it did for me this year then let’s make sure and step it up next year.

Maybe not blaming the lack of magic on Chinese Food on Christmas Eve, no Home Alone 2, lack of Christmas Lights and Scott Frost’s favorite Christmas movies would be a good place to start.

Merry Christmas!

“In face of the hatred and anger of the world we must bring the gentleness and the smile of the Infant Jesus of Bethlehem. In face of the pride of the world we must bring the littleness and powerlessness of the tiny new born baby of the crib.” - Little Sister Magdeleine

If you're not watching holiday movies this week, wyd?



We asked our @B1Gfootball coaches to share their .



Which coach shares your personal favorite? pic.twitter.com/qNPXwk6Quo — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 23, 2021

Christmas! Christmas! Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!

How a stunning display of connected Christmas lights brought a community together - CNN

A man hoped to spread some holiday spirit by connecting a strand of Christmas lights from his home to a neighbor's. It brought a whole community together.

Houstonians’ last-minute shopping also includes hopes of a different kind of Christmas miracle

A different kind of last-minute holiday shopping happened on Christmas Eve at Rudy’s in Rosenberg.

Christmas and slavery: The holidays were the best time to escape - The Washington Post

Many enslaved people received time off from work and a pass to visit relatives, giving them a narrow window to evade notice if they took off for the North.

Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as Italy sets pandemic record : NPR

Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter's Basilica, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Photos of what Christmas looks like around the world

From Europe to Asia to the depths of Antarctica, here's how Christmas is celebrated in nine places around the world — and one place that orbits around the world.

How astronauts celebrate Christmas and other holidays in space - CNN

The holidays still happen in space. Astronauts have found unique and meaningful ways to celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year's Eve.

The couple who met on a train on Christmas Day | CNN Travel

Linda Wenger was traveling from New York City to Connecticut to visit family on Christmas Day, when she struck up a conversation with Michael McTwigan, who was on his way to volunteer at a food drive. The two strangers connected, and 10 years on they're married.