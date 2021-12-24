Five Heart Podcast Ep. 259: Husker WBB is 12-0

Jon’s on the road for this week’s recording, so it’s Greg and “as always” Todd, and we’re joined by Corn Nation’s RanchBabe, Jill!

We discuss rumors (they were rumors Wednesday night) of Tony Tuioti’s departure for Oregon. IT was made official on Thursday, and we feel it’s a big loss for the coaching staff.

Husker volleyball is discussed, coming off their national runner-up finish last weekend. We toast John Cook and the entire program.

Now while you were folliwing the volleyball program through the post-season, it may have escaped you that your Husker women’s basketball team is 12-0 (the 12th win coming Wednesday afternoon against Wyoming). Jill is our resident expert on all things WBB (just one of the many hats she wears at CN) and gets us up to speed on what the team has been doing to get to this hot start. They are idle until 12/30 when they travel north to take on Michigan State and begin the Big Ten schedule in earnest (they’re 1-0 in conference play with a win over Minnesota).

So enjoy, GBR, and Merry Christmas.