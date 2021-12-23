Thursday Flakes: When Lord of the Rings and 9/11 Somehow Meet

No, this is not a sad story.

I am a high school basketball coach and two nights ago before one of our games I was reading the book “The Two Towers” by J.R.R. Tolkien. A couple of my freshmen basketball players came up to me and the following conversation happened.

Freshman A: “Hey coach, what are you reading?”

Me: (Turning the book so he could see the front cover)

Freshman A: “Oh, is that about 9/11?”

Me: “What? No. That’s the twin towers.”

Freshman B: “Oh so is it a Osama Bin Laden book?”

Then we had a discussion about reading, 9/11 and Lord of the Rings.

So that’s my story about how LOTR and 9/11 met on a cold Tuesday night in southeast Nebraska.

State Patrol apologizes after it mistakenly sends emergency alert test to Nebraska cellphones | Omaha State and Regional News | omaha.com

A test of the Emergency Alert System jolted many Nebraskans awake late Tuesday night when their cellphones sounded loud alarms.

The Nebraska State Patrol issued the alert, which was inadvertently sent to cellphones across the state at about 11 p.m., said Cody Thomas, spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol.

Think Santa Is Busy? Ham Sniffers Are Pushing Their Noses to the Limit - WSJ

Christmas is the busy season for scent experts at Cinco Jotas, a 142-year-old company in Jabugo, Spain, who take whiffs of pork to determine whether the meat passes muster. ‘I will find a way to sniff 801.’

The Best Things I Saw On The Internet This Week

