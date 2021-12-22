Huskers light it up from deep in 88-74 win over Kennesaw St

The Nebraska Cornhuskers badly needed a win tonight to snap a five-game losing streak and finish out the non-conference schedule of the 2021-22 season as the Kennesaw State Owls came to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Despite trailing by as much as eight at the 11:09 mark in the first half, the Huskers made 15 three-pointers en-route to an 88-74 victory.

Nebraska set a new record under head coach Fred Hoiberg tonight with 15 made three-pointers. That snapped a five-game slump in which the team shot 31 percent or worse from three-point range. The Huskers ranked 353rd in the country out of 358 teams in three-point percentage as a result, averaging just 25.2 percent on the season.

Guard Keisei Tominaga led the team in scoring with 18 points, including a team high four three pointers. Alonzo Verge Jr. was second on the team in scoring with 16 points, but set a career-high, and Pinnacle Bank Arena record, with 12 assists to pace the team while also leading on the boards with seven rebounds, and tying for team lead with two steals.

Freshman guard Bryce McGowens added 11 points to hit double figures before fouling out, and Derrick Walker added 11 points as well while leading the team in blocks with three.

The win moves Nebraska to 6-7 (0-2 Big Ten) on the season, and the team finished the non-conference portion of the season with a 6-5 record against non-league opponents. The Huskers return to action next against Ohio State after a 10-day break. The currently No. 14 ranked Buckeyes come to Lincoln on Sunday, Jan. 2 for a 7 p.m. CST tip.