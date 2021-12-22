Nebraska WBB Defeats Wyoming 72-62 and Now Sits at 12-0

First Quarter

An offensive rebound led to the first points of the game, a Wyoming three-pointer. The Huskers went on a five point run (Haiby and Shelley) to take the lead. The teams went back and forth for the next two minutes with Bella Cravens getting four points and Issie Bourne three for Nebraska. At the five minute mark, the score stood 12-10 Nebraska. Four different Huskers have already scored points.

Amy Williams put in four freshman subs, Kendall Coley, Kendall Moriarty, Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner (Haiby stayed in). Markowski was the first of the replacements to find the basket (14-12 Nebraska with 3:32 left). The lead has changed five times. Nebraska’s defense has played better than the score would indicate; hopefully the scramble drills Wyoming is completing right now quit working for them.

The radio guys are complaining about the number of times Wyoming is travelling and not getting called. If the refs haven’t called it yet, it seems unlikely they are going to. Coach Williams made another lineup change, bringing in Ruby Porter, MiCole Cayton and Anni Stewart for the first time. Stewart (of course) hit a three pointer quickly but Wyoming answered with one of their own (17-15 Nebraska). The Cowgirls took the lead back (18-17) with a three-point play (foul on Porter). Stewart and Cayton kept the Huskers in the lead as the quarter ended.

Seven Huskers scored points in the first frame. The offense is very balanced, but Wyoming is refusing to roll over.

Nebraska 23 Wyoming 20

Second Quarter

It has been typical for the Huskers to be involved in high-scoring first quarters, only to have defensive adjustments make the second a slog. Will that be the case today?

Yes. A whole bunch of missed shots (for both teams) marked the first 90 seconds. Wyoming got on the board with each team scoring on their next two possessions, but then Wyoming missed and Nebraska did not (31-24 Neb). At the media timeout, the score was Nebraska 35, Wyoming 26. Twelve of the 13 available Huskers have already gotten onto the floor.

The Huskers racked up two quick fouls, bailing out an ineffective Wyoming offense. Nebraska’s scoring drought is over two minutes and Wyoming’s is over three minutes. The Cowgirls finally broke through with a three pointer as the clock goes under two minutes. Issie Bourne became the first Husker in double figures. Anni Stewart is close behind with nine points. The Huskers opened up a double digit lead (Jaz Shelley led the charge) to end the half.

Nebraska 42 Wyoming 31

Jaz Shelley has seven points, five rebounds, and SEVEN assists with NO TURNOVERS. When your point guard has a 7:0 assist:turnover ratio...good things happen.

Anni Stewart has been her usual, efficient self, scoring nine points in seven minutes of work. Issie Bourne is perfect so far from the field (2-2 from three point range and 2-2 from two point range). Shelley was perfect shooting (3-3) as well.

The Huskers have blocked four shots (Kendall Moriarty has two of them) and only four turnovers.

Third Quarter

Ashley Scoggin (the leading scorer from the last game) finally got on the board to open scoring for the half, followed by one from Shelley (46-31 Neb). Jaz Shelley is on triple-double alert (nine points; seven rebounds; seven assists).

Anni Stewart became the second Husker in double figures due to Jaz Shelley’s eighth rebound. Wyoming did manage a couple of baskets, but the Huskers are slowly extending the lead (48-35 Neb).

After the media timeout, Anni Stewart made one of two free throws, but made up for it with a layup on the next possession. She is pouring in the poib). She is hot enough that the coaching staff has given her the green light to shoot at will.

Add two more points from #21 Anni Stewart. Nebraska has also entered the bonus with three minutes left. I can’t even keep track of the Stewart points...16...19...and counting. She made a couple of layups, so Wyoming guarded her tightly inside, but left her open outside...that didn’t go well for the Cowgirls. Anni has added two blocked shots. The Husker lead is approaching 20 (56-37 Neb). The final Husker enters the game (Whitney Brown).

Nebraska 57 Wyoming 39

Fourth Quarter

Issie Bourne opened the scoring to extend the Husker lead to 20 and both teams traded free throws to maintain that margin until Wyoming went on a five point run (60-45 Neb). Amy Wililams used a timeout to get her team regrouped at 7:46. Nebraska’s defense has been a bit tentative and leaving players open so far this quarter. Wyoming is doing a good job confusing the Huskers.

Bella Cravens was fouled and made one free throw to break the run and then added two more on the next possession. Wyoming answered, but Anni Stewart reigstered her first 20 point game as a Husker to maintain the 16 point lead (65-49 Neb) and collected her third blocked shot. Jaz Shelley became the next Husker in double figures with 12 points (nine rebounds and seven assists). The Huskers lead 68-51 with 3:51 left.

Out of the timeout, Wyoming went on a eight point run to cut the lead to nine (68-59) with 2:39 left; the Huskers have not gotten a field goal in over two minutes. When the Huskers need a clutch shot, who will they turn to?

Sam Haiby of course. Her three point play extended the lead to a more comfortable level. Jaz Shelley has a double-double with her 10th rebound.

Despite a large Husker lead and momentum, the Wyoming Cowgirls did not give up and they have made Nebraska work for this. The lead is 72-61 with one minute left.

Final. Nebraska 72 Wyoming 62

The 12-0 Huskers are one of only seven women’s teams that are undefeated. That fourth quarter was not pretty and other teams will look at what Wyoming did to disrupt Nebraska to try and learn more. Ultimately, the Husker women are 12-0 and about to start a difficult conference schedule. Even though Nebraska won, Wyoming dictated the pace of this game throughout. They did what they wanted and hoped they could hold Nebraska down. The Cowgirls managed that somewhat, but not enough to get the upset (whew).

Three Huskers scored in double figures, led by Anni Stewart (21), Issie Bourne (13) and Jaz Shelley (12). Shelley pulled down 11 rebounds for a double-double and Alexis Markowski with six.

Shelley registered seven assists, and Allison Weidner three. Stewart three blocks and Kendall Morarty two.

The Huskers shot 46% from the field while Wyoming shot 36%. Nebraska pulled down 39 rebounds and commited nine turnovers compared to 36 and 13 for Wyoming.