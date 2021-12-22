Nebrasketball: Kennesaw State Game Thread

The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena this evening to take on Kennesaw State. The Huskers hope to reverse their fortunes by snapping a five-game skid against the Owls.
When: Wednesday, December 22 at 6:35pm CST/7:35 EST
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska
Television: ESPNU
Streaming: ESPN App
Announcers: Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Robbie Hummel (Color Analyst)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Kent Pavelka
Analyst: Jake Muhleisen
Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.
Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
DraftKings Line: Nebraska -13, O/U 147
Nebraska Cornhuskers
2021-22 Record: 5-7
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 19-52 (3rd year)
Career Record: 134-108 (8th year)
Kennesaw State Owls
2021-22 Record: 4-7
Head Coach: Amir Abdur-Rahim
Record at Kennesaw State: 10-54 (3rd year)
Career Record: Same
Series History
Series History: First Meeting
Last Matchup: N/A
