Nebrasketball: Kennesaw State Game Thread

The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena this evening to take on Kennesaw State. The Huskers hope to reverse their fortunes by snapping a five-game skid against the Owls.

When: Wednesday, December 22 at 6:35pm CST/7:35 EST

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska

Television: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN App

Announcers: Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Robbie Hummel (Color Analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

DraftKings Line: Nebraska -13, O/U 147

Nebraska Cornhuskers

2021-22 Record: 5-7

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 19-52 (3rd year)

Career Record: 134-108 (8th year)

Kennesaw State Owls

2021-22 Record: 4-7

Head Coach: Amir Abdur-Rahim

Record at Kennesaw State: 10-54 (3rd year)

Career Record: Same

Series History

Series History: First Meeting

Last Matchup: N/A