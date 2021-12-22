Scott Frost Day News: Christmas Edition

Merry Christmas Folks!

Enjoy today’s flakes.

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska’s prep for the 1984 Orange Bowl froze the Huskers’ ‘Scoring Explosion’: ‘We turned into cows on ice’ – The Athletic

A frozen December 38 years ago shaped how Nebraska approaches bowl season and impacted the Huskers' chance at the national title.

Sources: Dan Lanning, Oregon targeting member of Scott Frost's staff - Footballscoop

As Dan Lanning looks to continue to build his staff, sources tell FootballScoop that a member of Scott Frost's staff at Nebraska is being targeted.

NU men's hoops notes: Abdelmassih returns; power outage; offensive pains | Men's Basketball | journalstar.com

Matt Abdelmassih attended Nebraska's shootaround Sunday morning, and was on the bench in Pinnacle Bank Arena for Kansas State.

Wyoming women's basketball closes non-conference slate at undefeated Nebraska | Women's Basketball | trib.com

Cowgirls (4-4) try to hand Cornhuskers (11-0) their first loss of the season.

Other News From The Sporting World

Rams vs. Seahawks final score, results: Cooper Kupp leads Rams in win over Seahawks | Sporting News

Sporting News tracked live scoring updates and highlights from Rams vs. Seahawks on Tuesday night. Read below for complete results from the NFL Week 15 game.

Michigan football players and coaches to receive COVID-19 boosters

Michigan football players and coaches will receive COVID-19 boosters Wednesday ahead of the team's trip to Florida for the College Football Playoff.

Is Sergino Dest leaving Barcelona? Reports say Bayern & Chelsea want USMNT right back | Sporting News

Barcelona's struggles have led to rumors of the American's possible departure from the Camp Nou. But the suitors could be a step up.

Katz: Conferences should revise COVID-19 forfeit rules | FOX Sports

With a spate of game cancellations due to COVID-19, Andy Katz says that conferences need to revise their forfeit rules.

NCAA football: Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall returning

McCall has thrown 53 TDs and just six interceptions over the past two seasons as Coastal has gone 22-3.

Several Miami Hurricanes players test positive for COVID-19 | Miami Herald

The Miami Hurricanes football team altered its practice plans after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19. A discussion with Sun Bowl executives will be held Wednesday.

Male and Female Athletic Performance: Worlds Apart

In line with the biology of sexual reproduction and evolutionary pressure on reproductive fitness, males and females are physically different.

Phillip Adams, ex-NFL player who killed six people, suffered from CTE

Phillip Adams, the former NFL player who shot to death six people before killing himself, suffered from CTE, an examination of his brain determined.

A Fake UCLA Coach Has Been Out There Offering Recruits

A flurry of new UCLA football scholarship offers went out recently, but not actually from UCLA...

Closing the Gap: Hidden Challenges in High School Sports - News Nebraska

Soccer coach Steve Dosskey had added free time in his life when the Coronavirus pandemic first hit the United States in the spring of 2020. With the additional time Dosskey decided to finally dive into a project he had been thinking about for years. He looked to see if there was a correlation between the number of students on free and reduced lunch and the school’s success on the sports field.

Meet Nick Saban's Own Football Guru - Sports Illustrated

For the past two decades, Pete Jenkins and Nick Saban have been connected by their shared vision of a bruising game. Some might say Jenkins is Bama’s secret weapon.

Levi Williams leads Wyoming to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory over Kent State | Football | trib.com

Wyoming rushed for 401 yards during a 52-38 victory over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday at Albertsons Stadium.

Yellow Journalism

Parents of the social media generation are not OK - CNN

Last September, just a few weeks into the school year, Sabine Polak got a call from the guidance counselor. Her 14-year-old daughter was struggling with depression and had contemplated suicide.

An extinct millipede the length of a car once roamed northern England : NPR

A group of geologists stumbled on the fossil of the giant creature, known as Arthropleura, during a "social trip" to England's Northumberland region in 2018. It's the largest such fossil ever found.

Is This Thing On? - The Verge

How audio impacts our minds, bodies, and emotions — and why you should care.

Auditory Enlightenment