Frosted Flakes: Nintendo Nostalgia and Christmas

I can’t believe that it is already Christmas week.

While it’s been kind of a long year, it does seem to have gone really fast.

My husband and kids and I are heading to my parents today, so we celebrated our Christmas at home yesterday. I definitely struck out on my Christmas dinner. It was just not that great. I’ve done better and am a little disappointed in myself.

Aside from that we had a good time. One of the gifts to our kids was a Nintendo Switch. If I’m being entirely honest though, it was partially a gift for me too. It was a big hit and we played many rounds of Mario Kart. This brought me right back to Jr. High and all of the Mario Kart contests on my friend’s Nintendo 64. The only problem is that my husband keeps winning. I’m going to have to put in some time to remedy that.

We also got the game Throw Throw Burrito. I thought it was really fun. My kids were a little too hyped up about throwing foam burritos at each other to focus on playing well, but I still recommend it.

Now onto your flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Showcased at Final Intrasquad - University of Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska women's gymnastics team held an intrasquad meet at the Allen Training Complex on Monday. The Huskers competed on all four events in

A look at what it takes to play quarterback for new Husker OC Mark Whipple | Football | journalstar.com

It's a simple question, but the answer is multi-faceted. The new Nebraska coach has led numerous QBs, but what traits did they have?

The Husker O-line picture in front of Donovan Raiola

Some call it the gift of gab, but is it always a gift? For an offensive lineman? Donovan Raiola smiled and tilted his head toward the...

Mickey Joseph doing what his best WRs do as he starts Husker coaching career: 'Don't blink'

He'd known even a few months ago in his heart this could be how it all goes down, so he wasn't about to interrupt that return to Nebraska...

AD Alberts Praises Volleyball, Announces Nebraska Spring Game Date - Nebraska Volleyball - Hail Varsity

Just back from the NCAA Final, Nebraska AD Trev Alberts was quick to praise Husker volleyball. He also announced the date for NU's spring game during his monthly radio show.

Huskers Finish at No. 2 in Season-Ending AVCA Coaches Poll - Nebraska Volleyball - Hail Varsity

National runner-up Nebraska finished at No. 2 in the season-ending AVCA Coaches Poll. Wisconsin topped the poll after its first NCAA title.

Four takeaways from Nebraska men’s basketball’s fifth consecutive loss | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Eight days off didn’t help.

Elsewhere

BREAKING: Former USC football player Abdul-Malik McClain was arrested Monday on federal charges of allegedly orchestrating a group of CFB players in a scheme to claim fraudulent COVID-related unemployment benefits. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 21, 2021

Tom Brady curses out Dennis Allen after interception (video) - Sports Illustrated

Tom Brady threw a tantrum after throwing a bad interception against the Saints.

NHL to pause season Wednesday, resume as scheduled after Christmas break, amid COVID-19 cases

The NHL will pause its season on Wednesday, two days before its planned Christmas break, with players set to report back to team facilities on Dec. 26 and play set to resume on Dec. 27.

Watching Charlie emulate Tiger Woods reminded that sports is about more than where one finishes - CBSSports.com

Team Woods was a mirror for all of us at the PNC Championship on Sunday

Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, Red Gerard qualify for U.S. Olympic team

Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard are set to go for repeat Olympic gold in Beijing. Shaun White hasn't qualified yet.

A post-Signing Day look at the top 10 transfer classes in college football

These are the best transfer hauls in college football following the Early Signing Period.

NFL: Urban Meyer's post firing interview reveals his flaws

He doesn’t seem the type to leave this ending as the final bullet point in his resume. Not when denying, ignoring or redirecting shortcomings can last only so long.

College football team follows UCF model, declares itself 'national champions' after 9-3 season

College football has a new team declaring itself national champion.

The 50 greatest college football bowl games: Vince Young's heroics, Boise State's miracle, BYU's Hail Mary and more – The Athletic

Counting down the best and most exciting college football bowl games in history, from the Bahamas Bowl to the Rose Bowl.

College basketball rankings: Undefeated Baylor starts week at No. 1 and won't face a tough test until 2022 - CBSSports.com

The Bears' stint at the top of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 will likely continue for a while

