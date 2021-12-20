Spring Red-White football game set for April 9, 2022

For Nebraska Cornhuskers football fans it is Christmas come early, at least in terms of calendar date marking. The annual spring Red-White football game date is officially set for April 9, 2022.

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts says the Red-White football game will be April 9 in the spring. A little earlier, he says, as the program works to replace the artificial surface. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) December 21, 2021

The news came from Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts as part of the Sports Nightly on the Huskers Radio Network and reported on by Evan Bland of the Omaha World Herald. The early April date, the earliest for the annual scrimmage since Apr. 6, 2013, is to allow for the complete replacement of the FieldTurf surface which has not been replaced since 2013.

Despite incredible advantages of natural grass turf, including for player health, and competitive financial expenses for seeding, installation, and maintenance, Nebraska has chosen to stick with the artificial FieldTurf. Artificial turf has been the preferred surface at Tom Osborne Field in Memorial Stadium since it’s first installation in 1999. FieldTurf, the current surface, has a lifespan of eight to 10 years and was last replaced in 2013. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNL chose to delay the installation one additional year to 2022.

No official word yet on when tickets go on sale, but 36,406 Nebraska fans attended the 2021 spring game which had limited attendance allowed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 2019 game, the last one to occur with no pandemic at the time, had an announced attendance of 85,000.