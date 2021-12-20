Alexis Markowski Claims Second B1G Freshman of the Week Honor

The Husker women are 11-0 and a big reason for their success has been their depth and the spark provided by new faces on the team. One of those new faces got noticed by the Big Ten conference for the second time. True freshman and Nebraska native Alexis Markowski contributed to the win over Drake on Sunday with 15 points and 10 rebounds, which was her second double-double of the season.

Markowski, a 6’3” forward/center has proven to be a disruptor on the defensive side of the ball and providing an aggressive paint presence on offense.

From the athletic department: