Alexis Markowski Claims Second B1G Freshman of the Week Honor

The Husker women are 11-0 and a big reason for their success has been their depth and the spark provided by new faces on the team. One of those new faces got noticed by the Big Ten conference for the second time. True freshman and Nebraska native Alexis Markowski contributed to the win over Drake on Sunday with 15 points and 10 rebounds, which was her second double-double of the season.
Markowski, a 6’3” forward/center has proven to be a disruptor on the defensive side of the ball and providing an aggressive paint presence on offense.
From the athletic department:
Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski captured her second Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week honor of the season, when the conference announced its weekly award winners for women’s basketball on Monday afternoon.
The 6-3 forward/center out of Lincoln Pius X High School notched her second straight double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to power unbeaten Nebraska to an 89-68 victory over Drake on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Markowski hit 6-of-8 shots from the field and all three of her free throw attempts, while adding a steal in just over 16 minutes of action off the bench.
Markowski, who produced her first collegiate double-double with 17 points and 10 boards in Nebraska’s 78-50 win over Indiana State on Dec. 11 to open its current three-game home stand, is averaging 9.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in just over 14 minutes per game for the Big Red on the season.
She claimed her first Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week award on Nov. 29 after helping the Huskers to The Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament title in San Diego.
Loading comments...