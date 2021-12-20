Bryce McGowens Is Once Again The Big Ten Freshman Of The Week

For the third time this season Bryce McGowens has received the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. This is the latest such honor since the week of November 29th. Yes, even with the Huskers struggles on the hardwood the 6’7” freshman is still producing enough to “wow” the powers that be in the conference offices in Chicago.

This past weekend he scored 14 points and added three rebounds, two assists, and a block in the loss to Kansas State in Pinnacle Bank Arena. This was his his eighth double-figure game of the season. A big performance even with the lackluster play of his fellow teammates.

He shared the honor this week with freshman Kobe Bufkin of Michigan. This was his first such honor this season.

The Huskers have one more game this week before a brief break for Christmas. They will be taking on Kennesaw State on Wednesday, December 22nd at 6:30pm CST in Lincoln.