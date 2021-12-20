Huskers in the NFL Week 15

As the NFL season is starting to come to a close we saw plenty of our former Huskers playing a big role in their teams wins. This week we saw Lavonte David return to form, Randy Gregory continued to dominate while Ameer Abdullah found the endzone. Here is a look at how each former Husker did in their Week 15 NFL games.

Due to games being moved because of COVID, Andy Janovich and Jack Stoll’s games will take place on Monday and Tuesday. The article will be updated to reflect their participation.

Husker of the Week

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Even though the Bucs lost, it wasn’t the defense’s fault. A big part of that success was Lavonte David who had himself a game. Not only did David lead the Bucs with 11 tackles, but several of those tackles came in big spots to stop the Saints short on third down. David also finished with one sack, three tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble. The bad news is that David left the game early due to a foot injury.

Good Game

Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys

Randy Gregory kills me pic.twitter.com/OCwiDSqYMe — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) December 19, 2021

While the stat sheet will tell you that Gregory was practically nonexistent as he was credited with only one quarterback hurry. But that was far from reality as Gregory was routinely beating the Giants tackles and getting into the backfield and forcing Mike Glennon to flee. He may have only been credited for one quarterback hurry, but he should have been given much more.

Ameer Abdullah, Carolina Panthers

In the Panthers second game without Christian McCaffrey, it was Abdullah who continued to establish himself as the Panthers best receiving back. Ameer’s four catches were the second most on the team while he took a dump off pass over the middle 23 yards for the Panthers lone receiving touchdown. Abdullah finished the game with 55 total yards on eight touches.

Brett Maher, New Orleans Saints

Brett Maher 42 yard FG #Saints pic.twitter.com/ckWiTWJQsh — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) December 20, 2021

Who would have ever guessed that Maher would have outscored Tom Brady, but that was the case Sunday night as Maher’s three field goals were the only points scored in the game. Maher was money, making his kicks from 35, 39 and 42 yards.

Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s tough to run on the Bucs defense and the Saints found that out on Sunday night. Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea helped contain Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill for a total of 61 yards rushing as they averaged only 2 yards per carry. Suh finished with just two tackles, but his impact on the game went far beyond the stat sheet.

Solid Game

Sam Koch, Baltimore Ravens

It was a quiet day for Koch who only had to punt once against the Packers, despite Lamar Jackson missing the game because of injury. Koch’s sole punt was a 42 yard bomb from his own 32 yard line flipping the field for the Ravens defense.

Rough Game

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

Battling through a hip injury, Burkhead led the Texans running backs with 16 rushing attempts and 3 targets. The problem is that Burkhead only rushed for 41 yards which was 2.6 yards per carry. While Rex is getting plenty of opportunities, he just doesn’t have much production to show for it. But on the bright side, the Texans won!

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

While the Texans won on Sunday, it was a rough game for Collins whose only real impact on the game came on three first half penalties and finished the game with no tackles or pressures. Collins had been playing very well during the middle part of the season but has hit a bit of a slump the last couple of weeks.

Limited Snaps

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

After increased playing time the last several games, Morgan only had two offensive snaps Sunday against the Broncos. However Morgan was still playing at an elite level as a special teams gunner forcing a fair catch on one punt and then downing another inside the five.

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

In his first action of the season, Davis played 15 defensive snaps as a rotational tackle in the Steelers win over the Titans. Davis had an early first quarter assisted tackle, but was otherwise quiet in his limited snaps.

Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City

Activated from the practice squad during the week, Bootle was active for the game for only the second time all season. He played seven special teams snaps but wasn’t able to register any tackles.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Playing on the field goal and PAT units, Jaimes had only five snaps in the Chargers loss to Kansas City.

Matt Farniok and Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Both former Huskers on the Cowboys were regulated to only playing on special teams. Farniok played on the PAT and field goal unit while Gifford saw more snaps but wasn’t able to register a single tackle. At least he didn’t get called for any penalties.

Chris Jones, Tennessee Titans

Jones only played on special teams in the Titans’ loss to the Steelers where he didn’t didn’t register a single tackle.

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Carter continued his main role on special teams and was unable to register a single tackle. But Carter also saw action on one play on offense.

Did Not Play

Devine Ozigbo, New England Patriots

Injured Reserve

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Josh Kalu, New York Giants

Brent Qvale, Tennessee Titans

Richie Incognito, Las Vegas Raiders

Practice Squad

Will Compton, Las Vegas Raiders

Khalil Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Lamar Jackson, New York Jets

Dedrick Mills, Detroit Lions

Nate Gerry, San Francisco 49ers

De’Mornay Pierson-El, Denver Broncos

Darrion Daniels, San Francisco 49ers