Adrian Martinez Enters The Transfer Portal

The question of whether Adrian Martinez will return to Nebraska has been resolved as the record-setting quarterback has entered the transfer portal.

“The University of Nebraska will always be a place I can call home. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the N for 4 years. I want to thank Coach Frost, Verduzco, and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to play for such a great University. Thank you to my teammates and lifelong friends for making my time here special. Thank you to the people of Nebraska for your continued support throughout my journey. I have made the decision to put my name in the transfer portal. I am excited for the enxt opportunity ahead! I will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud alum.” GBR & God Bless

Adrian Martinez

Martinez will be forever an enigma to Cornhusker fans. He set numerous records at Nebraska, including career total offense of 10,792 yards, but it will be his losing record as a starter (15-23) he will be remember by. His inability to finish games was one part of Nebraska’s incredible 2021 season in which they lost 9 games by a single score.

His list of records from Huskers.com:

» Career Total Offense Yards (10,792)

» Career Completions (670) » Career 300-Yard Total Offense Games (19)

» Career 400-Yard Total Offense Games (5) » Career 250-Yard Passing Games (16)

» Season Total Offensive Yards Per Game (308.0 in 2021) » Season Completion Percentage (71.5 in 2020)

» Season 400-Yard Total Offense Games (3 in 2018) » Season 300-Yard Total Offense Games (7 in 2018)

» Game Completion Percentage [min. 20 att.] (90.0 at Iowa in 2020) » Freshman Completions (224 in 2018)

» Freshman Completion Percentage (64.6% in 2018) » Freshman Passing Yards (2,617 in 2018)

» Freshman Total Offensive Yards (3,246) » Freshman Passing Touchdowns (17)

» Freshman Total Touchdowns (25)

Martinez always handled himself as a professional. He didn’t cast blame on anyone else for Nebraska’s losing. Hence, the enigma. He leaves as one of the most-loved Cornhusker players I can remember.

I wish the best for Martinez. I hope he gets to a program where he can win all the games left in his college career.

Thank you, Adrian, for your four years and best of luck in whatever awaits!