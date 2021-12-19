Nebraska WBB Moves to 11-0 with an 89-68 Win vs Drake

Bella Cravens honored ahead of the #Huskers game for graduating in 3 1/2 years. She went through commencement yesterday. pic.twitter.com/DpvMLfablu — Kaleb Henry (@iKalebHenry) December 19, 2021

You & yours vs me & mine. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rvPjLwCQY9 — Nebraska WBB (@HuskersWBB) December 19, 2021

First Quarter

Drake was gifted a wide open three pointer to start the scoring and then hit a transition three to take a 6-0 lead. The Huskers are going to have to do better than that on defense if they want to win this game. Sam Haiby knocked down a transition layup to get Nebraska on the board and then followed it with a step back three (8-5 Drake). The Bulldogs will want to play fast and push the issue in transition. The Huskers will need to be ready on defense every second.

Jaz Shelley hit two free throws for the first non-Haiby points. The Bulldogs are killing Nebraska in transition and in the paint right now. The rate these teams are playing right now, I expect both teams to be in the 80s for scoring. Five minutes in, the score was tied 14-14. Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner are the first subs in the game and both make their presence felt (a Weidner rebound and Markowski layup) to give Nebraska their first lead (16-14).

I’m going to revise my score prediction. The last team to 100 will likely lose this one.

Nebraska 28 Drake 22

Second Quarter

Nebraska opened the quarter with three turnovers and the Bulldogs scored four points off those. It took three minutes for the Huskers to find the basket and by then Drake had taken a 29-28 lead. Haiby’s three pointer got it back (31-29 Nebraska). Haiby already has 11 points.

Alexis Markowski is beasting in the middle - she has six rebounds and nine points (36-31 Nebraska). The Markowski-Haiby show continued as the Huskers extended their lead to 40-33 with two and half minutes left in the half. Both are in double digits for scoring and Markowski is approaching a double-double in the first HALF.

Nebraska 45 Drake 39

Haiby has 13 points and Markowski 11. Markwoski also has eight rebonds. Kendall Coley and Bella Cravens have each blocked two shots. Haiby has three assists while Jaz Shelley and Allison Weidner each have two. Ashley Scoggin has two steals.

Third Quarter

It took over a minute for a score by either team; Ashley Scoggin was the first to find the net (48-39 Neb). Both teams have ratcheted up the defense and the foul calls have followed as well. Another minute went by without a score by either team until Sam Haiby hit a layup and beat the shot clock to give the Huskers their first double digit lead (50-39). It didn’t last as Drake scored five straight points (50-44). With six and half minutes left in the quarter, the Huskers will be in the bonus at the next Bulldog foul.

Weidner and Markowski then went on a scoring run of their own (seven points) including an great steal which led to a three point play by Weidner to give Nebraska a 13 point lead (57-44). Kendall Coley got hit in the face and had to leave the game because of a bloody nose. The hit led to a Bulldog basket (57-46 Neb). The officials reviewed the play but left it as incidental contact.

Markowski picked up her third foul, but has been playing very good defense overall otherwise. The Husker field goal drought is reaching three minutes as the Bulldogs cut into the Husker lead (58-50 Neb). Weidner broke the drought to extend the lead back to 10 (60-50). As the clock wound under a minute, the Huskers held a 64-52 lead. Two Bulldog free throws ended the quarter.

Nebraska 64 Drake 54

A great back cut by Drake opened the scoring for the quarter and that was followed by free throws for the blue team (64-58 Neb). Ashley Scoggin free throws put the Huskers on the board in the fourth. Jaz Shelly passes are amazing. She lobbed a beautiful one to Markowski while drawing the defense out with a drive fake. She followed that with a three pointer (71-58 Neb). Ashley Scoggin is forcing turnovers, but she’s following those with missed shots right now. Pretty soon, those will start going for her.

AND RIGHT ON CUE - a Scoggin three extends the lead to 14 (74-60).

Allison Weidner is making life difficult for the Bulldogs with her bulldog defense (pun intended) and rebounding. She is fighting for EVERYTHING and not letting Drake get comfortable if she’s in the area.

Another Scoggin three increased the lead to 17 (offensive rebound and assist by Anni Stewart). Allison Weidner forced a Drake turnover by getting in the way of the cutter. She hit the floor pretty hard, but shook it off and stayed in the game. She found Issie Bourne for the post feed basket (79-60 Neb).

Nebraska claimed their first 20 point lead at 81-60 (Anni Stewart) but Drake answered immediately (81-62). What I am loving about this team is that the contributions come from everywhere and anywhere. Someone steps up and when the other team adjusts, another Husker takes her turn. Nebraska’s depth especially shines in the fourth quarter when they have more energy and drive than the other team.

Garbage time.

Nebraska 89 Drake 68

Five Huskers scored in double figures led by Ashley Scoggin (16), Sam Haiby and Alexis Markowski with 15 each, and Allison Weidner and Annika Stewart with 10 apiece.

Markowski notched another double-double with 10 rebounds; Weidner and Stewart had five and Issie Bourne four. The Huskers blocked seven shots, led by Bella Cravens with three. Haiby had four assists and Weidner and Shelley each had three.

The Huskers shot 45% from the field, 41% from the three point line and 79% from the free throw line. Sixteen of Nebraska’s 31 baskets were assisted.

The most amazing stat of the day?!? The Huskers scored 44 points off turnovers. Nearly half of the Husker points came as the result of tough defense. The Huskers had 36 rebounds and 15 turnovers compared to 34 rebounds and 27 turnovers for Drake.