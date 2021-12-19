 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nebraska WBB vs Drake and Nebrasketball vs. Kansas State Game Thread

New, 2 comments

Who misses the Big 12?

By Patrick L Gerhart
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Nebraska Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska WBB vs Drake

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Drake Bulldogs (7-2, 0-0 MVC)
Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, Noon (CT)
Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska
Live TV: BTN (Larry Punteney, Brenda VanLengen)
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers AppPregame Presentation: Bella Cravens, Nebraska Graduate

Nebraska Vs. Kansas State Basketball Game Thread

Date: Sunday, December 19th

Time: 5:00pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sport App, Huskers.com

Radio: Husker Radio Network - KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington

It’s almost Christmas. Maybe the Huskers will deliver us a win for the holidays?

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...