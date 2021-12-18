Saturday FCS Playoff and Bowl Game Thread of Waiting for Volleyball

While we’re waiting around for volleyball, there are teams playing football. Really, you are allowed to play football in December!

My Jackrabbits are in the FCS semi-finals. Assuming you aren’t in the same boat as me and don’t have access to ESPN channels because of the YoutubeTV and Disney dispute, you can watch them at 1:00 (central).

Other bowls have already started by the time I publish this. You can watch Coach Prime’s team (Jackson State) or cheer for something called Valdosta.

It’s football and we have precious little of it left.