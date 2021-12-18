Saturday FCS Playoff and Bowl Game Thread of Waiting for Volleyball

While we’re waiting around for volleyball, there are teams playing football. Really, you are allowed to play football in December!
My Jackrabbits are in the FCS semi-finals. Assuming you aren’t in the same boat as me and don’t have access to ESPN channels because of the YoutubeTV and Disney dispute, you can watch them at 1:00 (central).
Other bowls have already started by the time I publish this. You can watch Coach Prime’s team (Jackson State) or cheer for something called Valdosta.
It’s football and we have precious little of it left.
Saturday December 18
|Game
|Time (CT)
|TV
|FCS Playoff Semifinal: South Dakota State at Montana State
|1:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|NAIACG: Grand View at Morningside
|6:00 PM
|espn3 Video
|DII Final: Ferris State vs. Valdosta State)
|8:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Boca Raton Bowl : Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky
|10:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Celebration Bowl : Jackson State vs. SC State
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|New Mexico Bowl : Fresno State vs. UTEP
|1:15 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Independence Bowl : BYU vs. UAB
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Lending Tree Bowl : Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty
|4:45 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|LA Bowl : Oregon State vs. Utah State
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|New Orleans Bowl : Louisiana Lafayette vs. Marshall
|8:15 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
