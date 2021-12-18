 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday FCS Playoff and Bowl Game Thread of Waiting for Volleyball

There are teams still playing football. Who knew?

By ranchbabe
2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

While we’re waiting around for volleyball, there are teams playing football. Really, you are allowed to play football in December!

My Jackrabbits are in the FCS semi-finals. Assuming you aren’t in the same boat as me and don’t have access to ESPN channels because of the YoutubeTV and Disney dispute, you can watch them at 1:00 (central).

Other bowls have already started by the time I publish this. You can watch Coach Prime’s team (Jackson State) or cheer for something called Valdosta.

It’s football and we have precious little of it left.

Saturday December 18

Game Time (CT) TV
﻿Game Time (CT) TV
FCS Playoff Semifinal: South Dakota State at Montana State 1:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
NAIACG: Grand View at Morningside 6:00 PM espn3 Video
DII Final: Ferris State vs. Valdosta State) 8:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Boca Raton Bowl : Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky 10:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
Celebration Bowl : Jackson State vs. SC State 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
New Mexico Bowl : Fresno State vs. UTEP 1:15 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Independence Bowl : BYU vs. UAB 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Lending Tree Bowl : Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty 4:45 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
LA Bowl : Oregon State vs. Utah State 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
New Orleans Bowl : Louisiana Lafayette vs. Marshall 8:15 PM ESPN / ESPN Video

