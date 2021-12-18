Volleyball National Championship Open Thread

National NCAA Volleyball Championship
#10 Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-7) vs. #4 Wisconsin (30-3)
SATURDAY, DEC. 18 / 6:30 p.m. CT / Nationwide Arena / Columbus, Ohio
TV: ESPN2 / Listen: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Radio: Huskers Radio Network with the NU radio team of John Baylor and Lauren Cook West
• Five-time national champion Nebraska has found itself in the NCAA Championship Final nine times before, most recently in 2018. Wisconsin has never won a national title, but Saturday marks its fourth finals appearance in program history. The Badgers last reached the title match in 2019.
- Nebraska carries a six-match win streak into Saturday’s final, in place since Nov. 27.
- Saturday will be NU’s third postseason match at Nationwide Arena. The Huskers fell 3-0 to Texas in the 2016 NCAA Semifinal at the venue before Thursday’s 3-1 semifinal victory over Pitt.
- Nebraska has 33 service aces in the NCAA Tournament with one match to play. In the past 15 NCAA Tournaments (dating back to 2007), the only teams with more aces in a postseason are Nebraska in 2017 (44), Penn State in 2007 (43), Penn State in 2012 (38), Stanford in 2018 (36) and Penn State in 2014 (35).
- NU has 268 to lead the NCAA Tournament field.
- The Huskers are holding opponents to a .149 hitting percentage in the NCAA Tournament. That ranks third among all tournament teams.
- Nebraska led the country with an average home attendance of 8,185 this season at the Devaney Center.
- Nebraska was the last unbeaten team in Big Ten play this year. Its 10-0 start was their second-best since joining the conference in 2011.
