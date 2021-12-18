Volleyball National Championship Open Thread

National NCAA Volleyball Championship

#10 Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-7) vs. #4 Wisconsin (30-3)

SATURDAY, DEC. 18 / 6:30 p.m. CT / Nationwide Arena / Columbus, Ohio

TV: ESPN2 / Listen: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Radio: Huskers Radio Network with the NU radio team of John Baylor and Lauren Cook West

• Five-time national champion Nebraska has found itself in the NCAA Championship Final nine times before, most recently in 2018. Wisconsin has never won a national title, but Saturday marks its fourth finals appearance in program history. The Badgers last reached the title match in 2019.