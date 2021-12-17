Huskers Add Wide Receiver From the Transfer Portal

The Huskers have added another wide receiver from the transfer portal.

The 6’0” 185 lb receiver played his first collegiate season at Saddleback Community College and then transferred to New Mexico State. In 2021 he recorded 578 yards receiving and four touchdowns for the Aggies. He showed some explosive play ability with several receptions going for over 40 yards.

He also passed for one touchdown, had one rush attempt (six yards) and handled kick return duties for one game (two returns) for New Mexico State. He has two years of eligibility plus a redshirt year remaining. He was rated a three star recruit out of high school by ESPN.

Welcome to Nebraska Isaiah!