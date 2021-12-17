Pheldarius Payne Will Stay at Nebraska

Multiple Nebraska sports writers are reporting that outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will remain a Husker.

In his 2021 junior season, he recorded 19 tackles and two sacks. Payne missed the final two games of the season with an injury. He came to Nebraska from Lackawanna Community College.

NEWS: Pheldarius Payne is out of the transfer portal and back to Nebraska. From @EvanBlandOWH: https://t.co/rv7CxYMKMq pic.twitter.com/19ynfUe3u3 — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) December 17, 2021

Confirmed that Pheldarius Payne withdrew his name from the portal and plans to stay at Nebraska. — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) December 17, 2021

Payne showed potential as a pass rusher - one of the only elements missing in Erik Chinander’s excellent defense this past season. Hopefully he continues to develop in that area in his senior season. He also has a redshirt year available if needed.

Welcome back Pheldarius!