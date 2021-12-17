 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pheldarius Payne Will Stay at Nebraska

The outside linebacker has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will remain a Husker

By ranchbabe
NCAA Football: Nebraska at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple Nebraska sports writers are reporting that outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will remain a Husker.

In his 2021 junior season, he recorded 19 tackles and two sacks. Payne missed the final two games of the season with an injury. He came to Nebraska from Lackawanna Community College.

Payne showed potential as a pass rusher - one of the only elements missing in Erik Chinander’s excellent defense this past season. Hopefully he continues to develop in that area in his senior season. He also has a redshirt year available if needed.

Welcome back Pheldarius!

