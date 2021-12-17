DeColdest Crawford Is “N”

Decoldest Crawford has committed to Nebraska. Crawford is a three-star receiver out of Green Oaks High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. He is 6’1”, 180 lbs and has the coolest potential Nebraska name since some guy named Ndamukong.

There have been rumors that his full name is Decoldest ToEvaDoit Crawford, but these are not true. His middle name is “Juan”.

247 lists Decoldest as a three-star, with a composite of .8817. He is ranked as the 66th best wide receiver nationally and the 20th best in Louisiana. He has been recruited by Mickey Joseph and was previously committed to LSU.

Breaking: #Huskers add to 2022 class with Louisiana wide receiver Decoldest Crawford https://t.co/5PEi1LgmMw via @JournalStarNews — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) December 17, 2021

Here are some video highlights to make you feel better about him choosing Nebraska and that he is worth more than just a name: