Nebraska Cornhuskers Early Signing Day

***Cue ‘Sirius’ by The Alan Parsons Project**

The moment has finally arrived, Husker Nation. We are going to get our first glimpse at some future Huskers who will make the transition from High School Star, to possibly the next big thing in Scarlet and Cream. One of these players, maybe all of them, will be the faces of the program going forward and for years to come. The player, or players, that bring Nebraska back the grit and passion that once were hallmarks in teams of the past. Let us introduce you.

***Corn Nation will be updating as we gain new commitments to the 2022 recruiting class throughout the day***

Justin Evans-Jenkins - Defensive Tackle

Justin Evans-Jenkins makes it official. The three-star DT from @irvblueknights is headed to @HuskerFBNation. pic.twitter.com/38W6uqvcd0 — Robert Aitken Jr. (@RobertAitkenJr) December 15, 2021

Brodie Tagaloa - Defensive Lineman

Deshon Singleton - Defensive Back

Jalil Martin - Athlete

Richard Torres - Quarterback

Jake Appleget - Outside Linebacker

Malcolm Hartzog - Cornerback/Returner

Gage Stenger - Athlete

Ernest Hausman - Linebacker

Congrats, Gage Stenger! Gage has been a standout leader, disciplined athlete, and driven student throughout his career as a Patriot. @HuskerFBNation is getting a true man of character. We are so excited for him to continue his athletic/academic career at Nebraska! @MSouthFootball pic.twitter.com/8iPUlbWNyU — Millard South Activities (@MSHSactivities) December 15, 2021

Jaeden Gould - Cornerback

Chase Androff - Tight End

Victor Jones - Wide Receiver