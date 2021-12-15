Nebraska Cornhuskers Early Signing Day

***Cue ‘Sirius’ by The Alan Parsons Project**
The moment has finally arrived, Husker Nation. We are going to get our first glimpse at some future Huskers who will make the transition from High School Star, to possibly the next big thing in Scarlet and Cream. One of these players, maybe all of them, will be the faces of the program going forward and for years to come. The player, or players, that bring Nebraska back the grit and passion that once were hallmarks in teams of the past. Let us introduce you.
***Corn Nation will be updating as we gain new commitments to the 2022 recruiting class throughout the day***
Justin Evans-Jenkins - Defensive Tackle
Justin Evans-Jenkins makes it official. The three-star DT from @irvblueknights is headed to @HuskerFBNation. pic.twitter.com/38W6uqvcd0— Robert Aitken Jr. (@RobertAitkenJr) December 15, 2021
Brodie Tagaloa - Defensive Lineman
Roll the tape.@brodi3t#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/MmNqt1HU8z— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Deshon Singleton - Defensive Back
Roll the tape.@deshonsingleton#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/yigtcOFGyu— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Jalil Martin - Athlete
Roll the tape.@jalilmartin7#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/5RPPxk25NP— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Richard Torres - Quarterback
Roll the tape.@richie_2112#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/GZNnwjSbmn— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Jake Appleget - Outside Linebacker
Roll the tape.@applegetjake#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/ABCJ6xf868— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Malcolm Hartzog - Cornerback/Returner
Roll the tape.@iammalcolmhart1#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/jZerbFRCIQ— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Gage Stenger - Athlete
Roll the tape.@stengergage#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/a0Qa5kFv0S— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Ernest Hausman - Linebacker
Roll the tape.@ernest_hausmann#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/jV0oGKnJ0y— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
Jaeden Gould - Cornerback
Chase Androff - Tight End
Roll the tape.@androff_chase#GBRXXII pic.twitter.com/VjWTmNaWsY— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 15, 2021
