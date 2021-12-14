BOOM! FCS Punter of the Year Brian Buschini Is N!

BOOM-schini!

The Husker coaching staff secured the commitment of Brian Buschini, a 6’0”, 219 lb punter from Montana. Buschini capped off his redshirt freshman year with the Grizzlies by being named the FCS punter of the year. He averaged 46 yards/punt with the longest one being 62 yards. He has three remaining years of eligibility.

He also handled kickoff duty for Montana, but I don’t expect him to do that for Nebraska as only 27 of his 75 kickoffs went for touchbacks. He was recruited as a dual placekicker/punter but did not attempt any field goals for the Grizzlies.

This is a dream come true! Thank you god for blessing me with the opportunity to commit to @HuskerFBNation @coach_frost, @TMossbrucker, and coach Busch! I am so excited to come in and follow in the footsteps of my favorite punter in the NFL @Sam_Koch4! GBR!!! #Thegoodlife pic.twitter.com/8G3r3n676l — BRIAN BUSCHINI (@brian_buschini) December 14, 2021

The Husker coaching staff is working hard to fix the special teams (specialist) woes of 2021. In addition to Buschini, they have now locked down a scholarship placekicker and Furman transfer, Timmy Bleekrode, a walk-on long snapper, Brady Weas from Georgetown and kick returner/punt returner Malcolm Hartzog.

Buschini will fit in at Nebraska just fine. How do I know that? His favorite player is Sam Koch (now with the Baltimore Ravens).

Welcome to Nebraska Brian!