BOOM! FCS Punter of the Year Brian Buschini Is N!

The Husker football team invades Montana for another impact transfer player

BOOM-schini!

The Husker coaching staff secured the commitment of Brian Buschini, a 6’0”, 219 lb punter from Montana. Buschini capped off his redshirt freshman year with the Grizzlies by being named the FCS punter of the year. He averaged 46 yards/punt with the longest one being 62 yards. He has three remaining years of eligibility.

He also handled kickoff duty for Montana, but I don’t expect him to do that for Nebraska as only 27 of his 75 kickoffs went for touchbacks. He was recruited as a dual placekicker/punter but did not attempt any field goals for the Grizzlies.

The Husker coaching staff is working hard to fix the special teams (specialist) woes of 2021. In addition to Buschini, they have now locked down a scholarship placekicker and Furman transfer, Timmy Bleekrode, a walk-on long snapper, Brady Weas from Georgetown and kick returner/punt returner Malcolm Hartzog.

Buschini will fit in at Nebraska just fine. How do I know that? His favorite player is Sam Koch (now with the Baltimore Ravens).

Welcome to Nebraska Brian!

