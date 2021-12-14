BOOM! JUCO Defensive Back DeShon Singleton is N!

The Nebraska football team added a tall defender to the backfield today with the commitment of defensive back DeShon Singleton. The Hutchinson Community College player is 6’3” and is rated a three-star recruit by the major recruiting services.

The news comes one day before the early signing day and is good news for Husker fans.

DeShon committed a few days after his official visit to Nebraska and Travis Fisher was the lead recruiter here. Singleton will have three years of eligibility remaining and still has a redshirt year available if needed.

With Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams having used up their eligibility and Cam Taylor-Britt heading off to the NFL, the Huskers needed to find some experienced players for 2022. He played both corner and safety in juco, so he has some positional versatility to go along with the tall, lanky frame that Fisher likes to recruit.

Welcome to Nebraska DeShon!