Frosted Flakes: Women Rule The World

The Husker volleyball team, lead by three freshman, played one of their best games of the season and took down Texas to go to the Final Four. Personally I’m hoping for a Nebraska/Louisville rematch in the championship. I think it’d be a much better match than it was in September, but it also has such a great storyline.

The women’s basketball team, is 10-0. TEN and OH!

Then there is this news about Nebraska long jumper, Lishanna Ilves:

Lishanna Ilves Named Estonian Women's Athlete of the Year - University of Nebraska

Lishanna Ilves of the Nebraska track and field program has been named the Estonian Women's Athlete of the Year for 2021, the Estonian Athletics Association announced

It’s clear that the women’s teams at Nebraska are on a roll. Women’s sports is where it’s at in Nebraska.

Now here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Joseph on radio: Frost gives revamped offensive staff 'full reign to do things the way we see it' | Football | journalstar.com

Recently-hired Husker assistant Mickey Joseph says Scott Frost "knows right now he needs to be the CEO and run the entire ship."

Social media reaction to Nebraska volleyball downing Texas

Nebraska Football: 2021 Team Awards - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

It was another difficult season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Once again, Nebraska stayed home for the bowl season after compiling a losing record, failing to

Nebraska Football Announces 2021 Team Award Winners - Nebraska Football - Hail Varsity

The Nebraska football team held its postseason award banquet on Sunday. Here's a list of which Huskers won what.

For First Time Since 2013, The Nebraska Women Win 10 Straight - Nebraska Women's Basketball - Hail Varsity

For the first time since 2013, the Nebraska women have won 10 straight games after taking care of business against Indiana State on Saturday

Lishanna Ilves Named Estonian Women's Athlete of the Year - University of Nebraska

Lishanna Ilves of the Nebraska track and field program has been named the Estonian Women's Athlete of the Year for 2021, the Estonian Athletics Association announced

Elsewhere

Urban Meyer is bringing nothing to the Jaguars - Sports Illustrated

The first-year NFL coach is in over his head, and his team responded to reports of dysfunction by getting shut out.

Former Oklahoma Sooners QB Spencer Rattler transferring to South Carolina; TE Austin Stogner to Gamecocks, too

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, formerly an Oklahoma assistant, picked up commitments Monday from Sooners transfers Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner.

Ex-NFL player Josh Bellamy gets 3 years in prison for COVID relief fraud

Josh Bellamy has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison. The former NFL wide receiver fraudulently obtained over $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

2021 AP All-America team: Alabama's Bryce Young, Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson headline first-team selections - CBSSports.com

The AP All-America team features the brightest stars of the sport in the 2021 college football season

Super Bowl LVIII location: Las Vegas tabbed to host 2024 game - Sports Illustrated

The Super Bowl is heading to Sin City in February 2024.

Arizona, Iowa State basketball lead first-year coaching standouts - Sports Illustrated

Tommy Lloyd, TJ Otzelberger and Shaka Smart are among the first-year college basketball coaches impressing in Year 1.

