Nebraska Grabs Former 4-Star Arizona State Defensive Back From The Transfer Portal

Tommi Hill is now the third player the Huskers have grabbed out of the transfer portal. With a small recruiting class (and particularly underwhelming) it was a signal that Nebraska is going deep in the transfer portal.

Hill describes it as a “new chapter.” The connection was made a couple years ago as Nebraska was in the final group for Tommi Hill’s services before he committed and signed with Arizona State.

Hill is a former 4-star defensive back out of Orlando, Florida. He’s a six-foot 205 athlete that spent last season as a backup at ASU.

Nebraska’s defensive back coach Travis Fisher has been putting in work. Nebraska is currently being slated to land another 4-star defensive back out of the high school ranks in Jaeden Gould out of New Jersey.

Nebraska is still looking at adding some more players at offensive line, receiver and especially at quarterback. This the crazy season.