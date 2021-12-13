Nebraska’s JoJo Domann Earns Second-Team AP All-American Honor

This the first Nebraska football player to earn an AP All-American honor since 2014 in which Ameer Abdullah, Randy Gregory and De-Mornay Piersen-El also earned second-team AP All-American honors.

Thank you Husker Nation,

Thank you Blackshirts,

For making this possible ☠️ https://t.co/5JRtbhtJZF — JoJo Domann (@TheDomannator) December 13, 2021

Here is the statement from the Athletic Department:

Nebraska senior nickel back JoJo Domann was honored for his outstanding 2021 season on Monday, being named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press. Domann was listed as a defensive back on the second team, and was one of the nation’s most versatile defenders throughout his Nebraska career. The Colorado Springs, Colo., native played in 10 games in 2021 before being sidelined for the final two contests and made 72 tackles, including nine tackles for loss. Domann also had two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles on the season. Domann was also recently honored as a second-team All-American by Pro Football Focus as a Flex player, and on Sunday was named the Nebraska Defensive MVP and the winner of the Tom Novak Award. Domann is the first Husker to earn All-America recognition from a major selector since Ameer Abdullah, Randy Gregory and De’Mornay Pierson-El each earned second-team All-America accolades following the 2014 season.

Other Big Ten Honoree’s include:

First Team

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

David Bell, Purdue

Jake Moody, Michigan

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Second Team

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

Thayer Munford, Ohio State

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Noah Ruggles, Ohio State

Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

David Ojabo, Michigan

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Third Team