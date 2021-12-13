Huskers in the NFL Week 14

This week’s games were quite interesting for our former Huskers. We saw Randy Gregory become a meme, Sam Koch nearly taking snaps as a quarterback, Stanley Morgan returning kicks, Andy Janovich nearly costing his team the win. How did our former Huskers do during their Week 14 games, here is a look.

Husker of the Week

Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys emphasized cut blocks in practice before Oct. 17 game vs. Patriots. DC Dan Quinn wore helmet, diving at D-linemen. DE Randy Gregory was cut block on his INT today. Gregory: "That’s the drill right there. Get the cut block down, get your hands up." pic.twitter.com/HabTNKmslg — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 12, 2021

In his first game back off of injured reserve, Randy Gregory turned in a dominant performance against the Washington Football team. I could highlight the sack Gregory had, or the five total pressures which was second best on the team. We could talk about how Gregory turned into a meme with him laying next to Taylor Heineke, but what about the athletic play Gregory had to leap up and not only tip the ball but make the INT.

Good Game

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Highest-graded #Bucs in the win over Buffalo:



1⃣ Tristan Wirfs (OT)- 87.2

2⃣ Ali Marpet (OG)- 74.1

3⃣ Mike Evans (WR)- 73.5

4⃣ Shaquil Barrett (EDGE)- 72.4

5⃣ Lavonte David (LB)- 71.9 pic.twitter.com/eDIa26h0HM — PFF TB Buccaneers (@PFF_Buccaneers) December 13, 2021

Sunday’s win over the Bucs was a big one for Tampa and Lavonte David played a large role in that. Not only were David’s 9 tackles the second most on the team but he was also the second highest graded defensive player for the Bucs.

Brett Maher, New Orleans Saints

It was a perfect day for Maher who made all six of his kicks in the Saints win over the Jets. Maher was perfect kicking three fields with the long being a 37 yarder in a tough New York wind.

Solid Game

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Collins missed time this week with an illness but was able to play 61% of the Texans defensive snaps. Despite only having one tackle it was for a loss and Maliek did play well throughout the game, but it just didn’t show up in the stat column.

Sam Koch, Baltimore Ravens

As a punter it was a typical day for Koch who had five punts, averaging 45.6 yards with one downed inside the twenty. But the bigger story was that Koch almost had to take snaps at quarterback for the Ravens. As the Raven’s emergency 3rd string quarterback, Koch had to warm up his arm as Lamar Jackson had to leave the game and back up Tyler Huntley was also being looked at. Koch is 9-9 on passing attempts for his career and would have been interesting to see him back there.

Rough Game

Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was an uncharacteristically quiet day for Suh who despite playing 67% of the Bucs defensive snaps didn’t register a single tackle or quarterback pressure. Suh typically doesn’t get a ton of tackles because of the Bucs scheme, but even for him he was too quiet. Part of that is Josh Allen ability to scramble and the Bills not having a traditional rushing attack.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

The good news is that Burkhead had his largest output of the season with 66 total yards. The bad news is that Burkhead was kept out of the end zone again and then left the game early with a groin injury. We’ll see Burkhead is able to play next week, but it’s been a rough year so far in Houston for Rex.

Ameer Abdullah, Carolina Panthers

With Christian McCaffery out again, this meant that we’d see more opportunities for Abdullah in Carolina. And while Ameer had the most snaps of any Panthers running back, he only finished with six touches for 33 total yards.

Andy Janovich, Cleveland Browns

Sunday’s game against the rival Ravens was an interesting one for Janovich. He played on 16 offensive snaps which was a season high and even caught a pass for three yards. However Janovich nearly lost the game for the Browns as the Ravens recovered an onside kick that bounced off of Janovich. Jano’s job was to go attack (block) the Ravens players allowing his teammate behind him to catch the ball. But the ball came right at Janovich while he was looking for his block. Luckily the Ravens weren’t able to score and the Browns still won the game.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

Against the 49ers we saw Morgan continue to play his role as a blocking receiver playing 13 total snaps but having them all be on running plays. Morgan also had to fill in as the kick returner because of injury and it was quite eventful. Morgan muffed the first kick and only returned it four yards, while his second return was only an 18 yard gain.

Limited Snaps

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Playing on special teams Gifford was active with one tackle but was also called for a face mask penalty trying to make a tackle on a kick off.

Chris Jones, Tennessee Titans

Jones only played a total of 11 snaps but he was active making two assisted tackles, one on a long pass to end the first half and the other on a short pass towards the end of the 4th quarter.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

In addition to playing on the field goal and PAT units, Jaimes got his first action of the season on offense playing five offensive snaps in the Chargers win over the Giants.

Inactive

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City

BYE Week

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Injured Reserve

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Josh Kalu, New York Giants

Brent Qvale, Tennessee Titans

Richie Incognito, Las Vegas Raiders

Practice Squad

Will Compton, Las Vegas Raiders

Khalil Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Lamar Jackson, New York Jets

Dedrick Mills, Detroit Lions

Nate Gerry, San Francisco 49ers

De’Mornay Pierson-El, Denver Broncos

Darrion Daniels, San Francisco 49ers