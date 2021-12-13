Frosted Flakes: Finals Week, From Bobby Pin to a House, and Cilantro

Good Monday morning Corn Nation!

It is finals week, so it will be mostly quiet in Husker sports, except of course, for the volleyball team playing on Thursday for a chance to get into the national championship game.

The Husker women’s basketball team improved to 10-0 for the first time since the storied 2009-10 team. The ladies will have a tough test coming up on Sunday in Drake. The Husker women have started receiving votes in both polls. We will see today if they break into the top 25 in either one. I doubt they will because they’d need to pick up a lot of votes and their strength of schedule has been pretty weak. However, if they keep winning, it won’t be long until they do get some recognition.

Frosted Flakes

Talley Sets School Record at K-State Winter Invitational - University of Nebraska

Alex Talley posted a school record and a pair of event wins in his Husker debut at the K-State Winter Invitational on Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

HuskerOnline - Huskers throw down offer for RB Johnson on official visit

Huskers rolled by No. 18 Auburn, Hoiberg says “hard, demanding” week ahead for team

Here’s the good news, and it’s not written with the intent of shoveling snark atop Saturday’s perhaps anticipated troubles. Because here’s...

Grad transfer Kevin Williams excited to join Huskers, clicked quickly with new OL coach Raiola | Huskers | nptelegraph.com

Northern Colorado graduate transfer Kevin Williams should help with the Huskers’ offensive line depth after he started for several years with the Bears.

HuskerOnline - ASU Transfer CB Hill talks about Nebraska visit

HuskerOnline - Huskers in the picture for transfer portal WR Garcia-Castaneda

Nebraska hosts transfer WR Garcia-Castaneda; down to three schools and will decide in coming weeks

Broncos honor Demaryius Thomas by starting game with 10 players - Sports Illustrated

Denver paid tribute to the wide receiver on Sunday, three days after he was found dead in his Georgia home.

Dan Lanning: Oregon head coach’s journey to college football stardom - Sports Illustrated

Unannounced and uninvited, the aspiring college football coach road-tripped to Pitt in 2011 looking for his shot. 11 years later, he is finally a head coach.

Urban Meyer denies Jacksonville Jaguars reports — ‘If there is a source, that source is unemployed’

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer on Sunday denied that he and receiver Marvin Jones had a screaming match and that he called his assistant coaches losers, and said anyone leaking information risks losing their job.

Quarterback Bryce Young awarded Heisman Trophy, giving Alabama football back-to-back winners

Bryce Young, who quarterbacked Alabama’s late-season charge into the College Football Playoff with wins over Auburn and Georgia, was awarded the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, the second Crimson Tide player in a row to achieve that honor.

Photo from tornado-damaged home lands almost 130 miles away | AP News

When Katie Posten walked outside Saturday morning to her car parked in her driveway, she saw something that looked like a note or receipt stuck to the windshield. She grabbed it and saw it was a black and white photo of a woman in a striped sundress and headscarf holding a little boy in her lap.

A body temperature expert explains why some people are always freezing.

https://www.upworthy.com/a-body-temperature-expert-explains-why-some-people-are-always-freezing?rebelltitem=5#rebelltitem5

'Panther' the cat rescued after days-long utility pole perch | AP News

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — For at least two days and maybe more, residents of a suburban Denver neighborhood worried about the fate of a black cat called Panther who was perched atop a 36-foot (11-meter) utility pole.

‘It dances in your mouth’: why Americans are eating more cilantro than ever | Food & drink industry | The Guardian

The US has embraced an herb that is a staple of cuisines from India to Vietnam

I'm A Celebrity 2021: Domino's asks fans to stop ordering pizza to show's Gwrych Castle set | Ents & Arts News | Sky News

The company posted a warning on its social media page after its branch in Rhyl, North Wales, received several orders to Gwrych Castle addressed to the 2021 camp mates.

Meanwhile, Antarctica’s snow is turning green - Big Think

Penguin poop is partly to blame.

What is that poop smell stinking up Springfield, Missouri? | The Kansas City Star

A mystery has overtaken Springfield, Missouri, and there are strong reactions to the stink. People say it smells like poop. The city says it may be fertilizer.

How often you poop may be (partly) written in your genes | Live Science

Genes passed down by your parents may influence how often you poop, a new study suggests, and these key pooping genes may hold clues as to what causes poorly-understood gastrointestinal disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

From hairpin to house: woman who mastered ‘trading up’ realizes dream | Life and style | The Guardian

Demi Skipper began her journey in May 2020, offering a bobby pin for trade on Craigslist. This month, she was offered a house in Tennessee