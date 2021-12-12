Nebrasketball: Freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach to miss remainder of 2021-22 season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers freshman center Wilhelm Breidenbach is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 men’s basketball season. Breidenbach sustained a leg injury during the second half of the game against Michigan this past Tuesday, Dec. 7 and did not play against Auburn yesterday in Atlanta. He is now expected to miss the rest of the season.

Coach Hoiberg offered the following comment with the announcement about Breidenbach’s injury:

“It is disappointing to see Wilhelm’s season end this early because of an injury. He was an important part of our rotation and impacted the game in a number of ways. Knowing the competitor that he is, Wilhelm will attack his rehab and come back stronger than ever.”

Breidenbach was a four-star recruit in this year’s freshman class and the second-highest ranked Husker signee out of high school in the modern era. Standing 6-foot-10 and clicking in at 227-pounds, the forward/center came to Lincoln from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. He played in each of Nebraska’s first 10 games leading up to his injury, averaging 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals per game, 0.6 blocks per game in an average of 15.7 minutes per game.

As for the Huskers, the team returns to action next weekend after finals on Sunday, Dec. 19, against Kansas State at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CST and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.