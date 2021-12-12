Filed under: Husker Volleyball Nebraska Husker Athletics Nebraska Volleyball Upsets and Upends Texas to Advance to the Final Four New, 1 comment By BVBmerry Dec 12, 2021, 12:11am CST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Nebraska Volleyball Upsets and Upends Texas to Advance to the Final Four Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Molly Houser Nebraska 3 vs Texas 1- 25-19, 25-23 (the heartstopper), 23-25 (heart crusher), 25-21 Nebraska WINS! Texas didn’t give it to us, Nebraska won. More From Corn Nation Game Thread NCAA Volleyball: Nebraska vs. Texas Preview and Semi Final Analysis Nebraska WBB Defeats Indiana State 78-50 Nebraska Basketball Gets “Punked” by Auburn in 31 Point Loss Nebrasketball, Women’s BB and NCAA Volleyball: Saturday Super Thread! Nebrasketball: Auburn Tigers Preview Nebraska WBB vs Indiana State Preview Loading comments...
Loading comments...