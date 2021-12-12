 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nebraska Volleyball Upsets and Upends Texas to Advance to the Final Four

New, 1 comment
By BVBmerry
Molly Houser

Nebraska 3 vs Texas 1- 25-19, 25-23 (the heartstopper), 23-25 (heart crusher), 25-21

Nebraska WINS!

Texas didn’t give it to us, Nebraska won.

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...