Nebraska WBB Defeats Indiana State 78-50

First Quarter

The first four possessions (two by each team) ended in turnovers. The Huskers and Sycamores traded baskets with Jaz Shelley scoring Nebraska’s first five points (5-4 Nebraska). Issie Bourne scored the next four points for the Huskers (9-4 Neb). Bella Cravens blocked a shot to set up Bourne’s second basket. Out of an early Indiana State timeout, they hit the next five points to tie the game at 9-9 at 5:41.

Allison Weidner and Kendall Coley entered the game for the Huskers. Bourne hit the offensive glass and put it back to reclaim the lead for Nebraska. Bourne also has a blocked shot early. Allison Weidner stole the ball, made a GREAT ball fake and cashed in the layup (13-9 Huskers). After that however, she committed an offensive foul and then turned the ball over. She atoned for the mistake with another basket (15-9 Neb). Alexis Markowski entered the game and forced a Sycamore player to travel and then drew two fouls on back-to-back possessions, making three of four free throws. MiCole Cayton is in the game.

Indiana State broke the 9-0 run by the Huskers (18-11 Neb) with 90 seconds. Coley and Markowski joined the block party on an ISU possession. Whitney Brown and Kendall Moriarty enter the game.

Nebraska 18 Indiana State 11

Second Quarter

One of the ISU starters drew her third foul and had to take a seat on the bench. Cravens made one of two free throws, but it was wiped off the board because of a lane violation (Shelley). Haiby free throws, a Shelley layup and Scoggin layup extended the Husker lead (24-11 Neb). Haiby blocked a shot and then assisted a Scoggin three pointer (27-11). The Husker defense is lockdown right now. Annika Stewart is in the game. The Huskers forced a shot clock violation at 5:27. A Sycamore starter picked up her fourth foul - the Sycamore gambled putting her back in and it bit them. The Husker offense went cold heading into the media timeout (29-11 Neb).

Two Sycamore free throws were their first points of the quarter. The offensive woes continued for Nebraska as their field goal drought reaches four minutes. An ISU basket is answered with a Markwoski three (32-15 Neb) with two minutes left. She drew a foul and made one free throw. The Huskers outscored the Sycamore to end the half, including a buzzer beater for Markowski.

Nebraska 39 Indiana State 17

Markowski is the first Husker in double figures with 11. Shelley has nine and Bourne six. Sam Haiby has five rebounds and two assists. Shelley has three assists and Bella Cravens two. Five different Huskers have each blocked a shot.

Third Quarter

The Sycamores opened scoring for the half and Haiby answered those points with free throws. After another back-and-forth, the score stagnated at 43-21 (Nebraska) for a couple minutes. The game is very ugly - which suits the Sycamores just fine. The refs went foul-happy and started calling a whole lot of everything and Indiana State is in the bonus with six minutes left in the quarter. Ruby Porter broke the offensive stagnation with a three pointer (46-23 Nebraska).

Markowski hit her second career three pointer and will give opposing coaches an additional notation on the scouting report. The offense again went quiet after that for multiple minutes until Shelley hit a layup. Both teams are in the bonus, so the rest of this quarter will likely take a while. The Sycamore grabbed a bit of momentum with four points, but the Huskers ade some free throws to maintain their lead (54-29 with 90 seconds). A three point play by Shelley and then additional free throws by the Aussie extended the lead to 30 (59-29 Neb). She has scored eight points in approximately a minute and a half. Two Sycamore free throws ended the quarter.

Nebraska 59 Indiana State 31

Fourth Quarter

To start the quarter, Nebraska turned the ball over (Shelley), followed by a Bourne foul and a Scoggin turnover and then a Cravens turnover and Cravens foul. Fortunately for the Huskers, the Sycamores were equally discombobulated. The Huskers finally found some offense and scored four quick points, including another amazing no-look Shelley pass (63-33 Neb). The Sycamores have three players that have four fouls apiece with seven and a half minutes left in the game. Kendall Coley got into the scoring column but the Sycamores were feeling some momentum and the 30 point lead was reduced to 23 (66-43 Neb).

The Huskers went on a 6-0 run (72-43 Neb) behind some steals by the Huskers. After a short timeout, the Sycamores went on a small run of their own that was broken by Markowski scoring her career-high points for the Huskers (she has 16). Anni Stewart wanted in on the scoring and grabbed a three (77-47 Neb) to get the lead back to 30.

Final. Nebraska 78 Indiana State 50

The Husker women are 10-0 for the first time since 200-10. Alexis Markowski registered a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The other Huskers in double figures for scoring are Jaz Shelley (17) and Sam Haiby (12).

Haiby, Anni Stewart and Issie Bourne each had five rebounds. Shelley had four assists and Bourne three blocks.

The Huskers shot 50% from the field, but an uncharacteristic 25% from the three point line. They held the Sycamores to 30% from the field and 25% from distance. Nebraska committed 24 turnovers and forced 26 by ISU. Nebraska had 17 assists to eight for Indiana State. The Huskers won the rebound battle 42-36.