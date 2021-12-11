Nebraska Basketball Gets “Punked” by Auburn in 31 Point Loss

I don’t even know what some of these shots are. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) December 11, 2021

Agreed, Sam. Agreed.

In a game where Auburn’s head coach Bruce Pearl was not in attendance because he was suspended for two games and the flu apparently made it’s way through the Nebraska basketball squad we watched a team that is still trying to figure its self out on offense.

Things look disjointed. Players are pressing. You wonder how much trust there is between the players. Fred Hoiberg has his work cut out for him if he can get this offense fixed this season.

Nebraska led 7-6 at the 17:13 mark in the first half. The Huskers would not get the lead back for the rest of the game.

The offense went cold as Nebraska sat at nine points after a Derrick Walker layup. It didn’t score again until Bryce McGowens hit two free throws. Five minutes of game time passed between the Derrick Walker layup and the McGowens free throws.

Those free-throws were followed up by a three pointer by Auburn’s Wendell Green Jr. and the score was 26-11 in favor of Auburn.

For the rest of the first half the two teams played nearly even as the halftime deficit was 17.

The second half happened and Auburn started “punking” Nebraska. The Huskers finished with 20 turnovers and it felt like two-thirds of those turnovers came in the second half where Nebraska looked like a bad high school basketball team.

Auburn jumped passing lanes which lead to run out layups, dunks and alley-oops. They were having fun at the expense of Nebraska.

Auburn is a good team and is stocked full of talent. We can’t say the same about Nebraska. There were also likely residual effects from the flu that went through the team but Fred Hoiberg has to be scratching his head as he searches for answers.

On the brightside Derrick Walker posted his second double-double. Of note is that Walker went 4 for 4 from the field and has now made 38 of his last 44 shots dating back to November 19th. He’s shooting 86% from the field.

C. J. Wilcher shot the ball well as he made 4-of-6 from three and ended with 17 points on the game which is a career-high.

None of this matters when you throw the ball to the other team 20 times.

Nebraska will now get a week off before they face off against Kansas State.