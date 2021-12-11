Nebrasketball, Women’s BB and NCAA Volleyball: Saturday Super Thread!

Good morning Corn Nation!

This morning, Nebrasketball (at least the members of team who do not have influenza) will tip off vs Auburn at 10:30 am God’s time (central for any heathens who were unsure). The women look to extend their winning streak to 10 games at 1:00 pm and the early regional volleyball games start at 3:00.

The Husker volleyball team will take on Texas at 9:00 (Beth is planning a new thread for that).

Nebrasketball - Holiday Hoopsgiving

Opponent: Auburn Tigers (7-1)

Time: 10:30am CST

Location: Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: WatchESPN

Radio: Husker Radio Network - Lincoln 107.3 FM, Omaha 105.9 FM, Husker App, & Huskers.com

Women’s Basketball

Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (3-5, 0-0 MVC)

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, 1 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live Video: B1G+ (Marko Jerkovic, Molly Robinson)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (12:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

NCAA Volleyball Tournament

Saturday December 11th

Watch: ESPNU

Regional final schedule in Central Time:

3 pm #3 Pitt vs #6 Purdue

5 pm #1 Louisville vs #8 Georgia Tech

7 pm #4 Wisconsin vs #12 Minnesota

9 pm #2 Texas vs #10 Nebraska

The final eight teams include:

4 Big Ten teams

3 ACC teams

1 Big 12 team

Since two Big Ten teams play each other and two ACC teams play each other, each conference is guaranteed at least one team in the final four. This is the 15th straight tournament that the Big Ten will have a team in the final four.