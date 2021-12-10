Friday Flakes: Iceland’s Reykjavik Einherjar is Looking For A Football Coach...Maybe You Should Jump At It

If you are a highly experience football coach (American football) then Iceland may be the place for you.

In addition to an salary, which is negotiable, they are willing to provide the following items:

An apartment in Reykjavík

Free use of a car

Return flights

Food coupons

An amazing experience.

I mean, if I was single. Why not take a shot and try living in Iceland. That country looks beautiful. Hopefully, they pay you in the local currency (Krona) and not in American dollars because that exchange rate wasn’t too kind for Americans the last time I looked.

SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

The Nebraska men's basketball team is in some rough shape, and we're not just talking about caring to the wounds from a 102-67 loss to Michigan on Tuesday night.

As Fred Hoiberg explained to the media on Thursday, two days before a scheduled game against top-20 Auburn in Atlanta, "we have a viral infection that is going through our group."

Amid the landscape of booming money, a very good college opening might be enough to keep an NFL owner awake at night.

In a competitive NFC, one loss on Monday night could unravel a lot of the good the Arizona Cardinals have done this season.

The Cardinals are 10-2, the best record in the NFC. They lead the NFC West and have the inside track to the NFC's No. 1 seed. But they're not in the clear yet.

As much as LSU has trotted out Brian Kelly and made it seem like he was their dream hire for the past week it seems to be that Kelly was wasn’t the first choice.

Rumors with LSU and Lincoln Riley ran rampant, so much in fact that Oklahoma State trolled their in-state rival Sooners during their rivalry game by blaring “Callin’ Baton Rouge” at Oklahoma’s former head coach.

Could we be witnessing the end of the Russell Wilson era in Seattle?

The Seahawks have dropped three of four since Wilson returned from a broken finger, leaving them at 4-8 on the season and in serious danger of missing the playoffs for just the second time in Wilson's career.

Former UMass quarterback Andrew Ford thinks Nebraska got a strong offensive mind in Mark Whipple

Recruiting never stops and it's easy to miss the top stories day-to-day. Recruiting analyst Greg Smith recaps all things Nebraska recruiting news, analysis and more so you never miss a thing.

Nebraska's approach to quarterback recruiting in the transfer portal became one step clearer Wednesday.

The Huskers had coaches in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to meet with former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who entered the transfer portal last month, a source confirmed to the Journal Star.

Nebraska hired former Pitt offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple. Here's what it means for the Huskers' offense.

A lot will be expected of the 64-year-old Whipple in the span of 10 months. He has to assess NU’s quarterback room that has one career start under its belt while adding at least one, and perhaps more, quarterback to the room from the transfer portal, such as Akron’s Zach Gibson, LSU’s Myles Brennan or perhaps another name who hasn’t yet announced his intentions.

There’s a comfort level to Nebraska's coaching moves, but Frost doesn’t have relationships with Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola, so it’s a bit of a wing and prayer,

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

