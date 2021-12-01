Nebrasketball: Nebraska 100 - NC State 104

It was four overtimes before Nebrasketball was vanquished. Four short periods while we all sat on the edge of our seats praying and hoping for our beloved Huskers to pull off the road win.

Nebraska had their chances. The Huskers lead 61-47 at 9:50. NC State was ice cold, but as basketball is a game of streaks and runs, the Wolfpack came charging back with a 14-0 run to tie the game at 6:09. Lay Mayen started a kerfuffle when he elbowed a NC State player, resulting in both sides coming off the bench. Ultimately, Mayen, Eduardo Andre and Oleg Kojenets were ejected for Nebraska. Cam Hayes of NC State was ejected.

Nebraska survived the melee, leading 70-69 with 16.6 seconds left as Alonzo Verge hit a layup. NC State drew a foul (GASP!) at the other end and hit 1 of 2 to tie the game. Verge got the ball and drove to win it, and was apparently fouled to the floor with no call. Off to the first overtime we go.

Bryce McGowens had a chance to win it in the second overtime as Nebraska finally got a foul call their way with 2.5 seconds left. Bryce had two free throws, hit the first but missed the second.

In the third overtime, Bryce again had a chance, but the layup didn’t go in. NC State had a 3 that didn’t go down. Another overtime.

It was rather clear Nebraska was somewhat exhausted by the fourth overtime. NC State won by outlasting our Huskers.

This game... was .... interesting. Exciting. Infuriating.

Basically, Nebraska shot 15 free throws compared to NC State’s 43.

It was not to be for our beloved Huskers. The North Carolina State Wolfpack took their bench and crowed along with some very nice calls going their way and sent Nebraska back to Lincoln with the loss.

Post game notes via Huskers.com:

-Tonight was the second 4OT game in program history and the first since Dec. 22, 1979. vs. UAB*

-Nebraska had a pair of players go over 20 points for the third time this season (Verge-25 and McGowens-24)*

-Nebraska had two players with double-doubles (Verge and Walker). The first time that has occurred since last Dec. 17, 2020 vs. Doane.*

-It was Verge’s third double-double of the season and the first career for Walker*

-McGowens put up his fourth 20-point game of the season, which is fourth all-time among NU freshma*

-Derrick Walker posted his first career double-double with 12 points and a career high 10 rebounds. His previous high was nine against Minnesota last season. Walker also tied his career high with three blocked shots.*

-Derrick Walker went 5-8 from the field and is now 30-of-35 from the field in his last five games*

-Keisei Tominaga has reached double figures in four of his last five games following his 16 point effort tonight*-Nebraska falls to 5-6 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Proud of the way we fought fellas…on me. On to the next . — Bryce McGowens (@BryceMcgowens5) December 2, 2021