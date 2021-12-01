Austin Allen Wins Big Ten Tight End of the Year - Other Huskers Earn All-Conference Recognition

Congratulations to Austin Allen on winning the Big Ten Tight End of the Year. It would logically follow that he would be a first team All-Conference tight end, which is exactly what happened.

Of interest, Austin Allen becomes Nebraska's first tight end to earn first-team all-conference recognition since 2003, when Matt Herian of Pierce was so honored by the Big 12.



Herian was a fleet field-stretcher.



Allen's size (6-9, 255) is surely intriguing for NFL teams. — Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) December 1, 2021

Also of interest, Austin Allen becomes Nebraska's first non-punter or place-kicker to earn All-Big Ten recognition since 2014, when DE Randy Gregory and WR Kenny Bell were honored.



Nebraska had three first-teamers in 2013, five in 2012 and four 2011.



Yes, it matters. — Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) December 1, 2021

Cam Jurgens earned his third-team All-Conference honor as well.

The honorable mention all-conference players who also reserved recognition were Adrian Martinez and Samori Toure.

Here is a statement from the Athletic Department: