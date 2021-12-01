Nebraska Football and Volleyball Delivers Record Viewers for Big Ten Network

While both were counted as losses for Nebraska on Black Friday, the numbers of viewers for the Iowa-Nebraska football game and the Wisconsin-Nebraska volleyball game were wins for the Big Ten Network.

As the Big Ten Network said in their statement - “Iowa vs. Nebraska and Wisconsin vs. Nebraska set new Big Ten Network standard.”

The Iowa-Nebraska game earned 1.94 million viewers while the Wisconsin-Nebraska volleyball game delivered 375,000 viewers. Both were the most-watched games in their respective sports for the Big Ten Network.

This is a release from the Big Ten Network and not from Nebraska. It is probably not in Nebraska’s style to try and bask in the glow that records amount of people watched Nebraska lose.

There are some Big Ten programs that might actually put up a banner for breaking BTN viewership records.

Here is the full statement from the Big Ten Network: