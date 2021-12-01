Scott Frost Day News Flakes Heads To Raleigh

The Big Ten/ACC challenge is underway and the boys from up north are doing quite well so far. As of this publish the Big Ten leads 6-2 over the ACC. The two losses were Syracuse over Indiana in two overtimes and Wake Forest over Northwestern in one overtime. So, the Big Ten has been close to being 8-0 this series.

The Huskers play North Carolina State tonight in Raleigh at 6:15pm. Hopefully Nebraska can keep their winning streak in tact and help the Big Ten take home the title.

Enjoy flakes!

Mankilling Mastodons

Reserve Nebraska running back entering transfer portal after 2 seasons with program

Nebraska lost a tailback to the portal on Tuesday.

John Cook on the radio: Coach questions three conference champions (and Nebraska) being in same region for NCAA Tournament | Volleyball | journalstar.com

“I don’t know if (the selection committee’s) job is to do us favors,” the coach said during the Nebraska volleyball radio show on Tuesday.

Other News From The Sporting World

What Notre Dame Football Fans Learned From Jack Swarbrick’s News Conference Today - One Foot Down

Brian Kelly is gone, but we don’t yet have any idea who’s next.

ESPN analyst praise Iowa and Michigan State during College Football Rankings

The guys over at ESPN breakdown the rankings of Iowa and Michigan State in this week's College Football Playoff reveal on ESPN

Tua Tagovailoa Is the Best RPO Passer in the League—and That’s All - The Ringer

The second-year pro has surged recently. But he’ll need more in his arsenal than just run-pass options to become the Dolphins’ franchise QB.

Despite early errors, Buckeyes come back to beat No. 1 Duke 71-66 - Land-Grant Holy Land

The Buckeyes overcame some self-inflected wounds, to pull off an epic upset in Coach K’s final game in Columbus.

Boilers Roll The Noles: #2 Purdue 93, Florida State 65. - Hammer and Rails

Purdue routs Florida State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

College Football Playoff: Michigan moves to No. 2

Michigan jumped up to No. 2 after its big win over Ohio State.

MLB Nears Bargaining Deadline as Lockout Looms - The New York Times

With the collective bargaining agreement set to expire this week, owners and players are negotiating over the sport’s future. A work stoppage seems inevitable.

Texas Tech OC Cumbie offered Louisiana Tech head coaching gig

Sonny Cumbie is expected to be named the head coach at Louisiana Tech, per multiple online reports.

It’s official: Brent Pry is Virginia Tech’s new football coach - Gobbler Country

I like the move. A lot.

The law of unintended consequences sends Lincoln Riley to USC

Faced with shepherding the Oklahoma’s move into the SEC, Lincoln Riley instead chose to take a transfusion, blue blood to blue blood

The Purge Has Begun - The Crimson Quarry

Good Riddance, Nick Sheridan

Yellow Journalism

The World’s Best Chess Players Are Too Good To Win | FiveThirtyEight

Since Friday, Norway’s Magnus Carlsen and Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi have been spending their days in a glass box in Dubai, vying for the 2021 World Chess Cham…

Hey Rube....

I have seen the Brown Recluse Spider

run with a net in her hand, or rather,

what resembled a net, what resembled

a hand. She ran down the gleaming white floor

of the bathtub, trailing a frail swirl

of hair, and in it the hull of a beetle

lay woven. The hair was my wife’s,

long and dark, a few loose strands, a curl

she might idly have turned on a finger,

she might idly have twisted, speaking to me,

and the legs of the beetle were broken.

Basketball

An Epipany - Ted Kooser