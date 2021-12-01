Nebrasketball MBB vs. NC State & WBB vs. Wake Forest B1G/ACC Challenge Game Thread

WBB vs. Wake Forest

Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0)

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, 6 p.m. (CT)

LJVM Coliseum - Winston-Salem, N.C.

Live Video: Watch ESPN (Tom Werme, Tabitha Turner-Wilkins)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

MBB vs. NC State Wolfpack

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the road for the first time this season as the team takes on the NC State Wolfpack tonight. UNL enters the matchup at 5-2, coming off an 83-70 win this past Saturday over South Dakota. The Wolfpack come into the game at 5-1 after beating Louisiana Tech Saturday 90-81. The game tonight is part of the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge between the two conferences dating back to 1999.

The Huskers are looking for a fifth straight win tonight after falling to 1-2 in the first three games of the season before rattling off four straight wins. Also at stake is the first losing record in the annual event since Nebraska fell in 2011 in its debut as a member of the Big Ten. The Huskers have lost the past two straight, both to Georgia Tech. Currently, UNL sits at 5-5, but has gone 4-2 in the last six years. Only Purdue (12-9) and Penn State (11-9) have a better record in the challenge among Big Ten members. Most importantly, Nebraska is the only program of either league that currently holds a winning record in road games, sitting at 3-2 heading into tonight.

Overall, the Big Ten is sitting at 7-12-3 in the series all-time, but in this year’s challenge currently sit at 6-2 with the chance to clinch a third straight victory with just two more wins out of the remaining six games tonight. Ohio State, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, Iowa, and Illinois have won games thus far while Northwestern and Indiana lost. Michigan State, Michigan, Maryland, Penn State, and Wisconsin all have games left to play tonight in addition to the Huskers.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6:15 p.m. CST/7:15 EST

Where: PNC Arena (19,722) - Raleigh, NC

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: espn.com/WatchESPN App

Announcers: Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Cory Alexander (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Line: DraftKings has NC State as a 6.5 point favorite.

NC State

2021-22 Record: 5-1 (0-0 ACC)

Head Coach: Kevin Keatts

Record at NC State: 84-48 (5th year)

Career Record: 156-76 (8th year)

Nebraska

2021-22 Record: 5-2 (0-0 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 19-47 (3rd year)

Career Record: 134-103 (8th year)